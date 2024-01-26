Witnesses inside chamber describe the horror of 'violent' 22-minute nitrogen gas execution of killer Kenneth Eugene Smith

26 January 2024, 12:32

Kenneth Eugene Smith suffered a protracted 'violent' death, according to witnesses
Kenneth Eugene Smith suffered a protracted 'violent' death, according to witnesses. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The first man to be put to death by nitrogen gas writhed and gasped for air for almost ten minutes before he died in a ‘horror’ protracted death that lasted a total of 22 minutes, witnesses have revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Killer Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was executed using nitrogen hypoxia with a sealed mask over his face, strapped to a gurney in a chamber at the William C. Holman prison in Atmore, Alabama.

Experts had predicted he would be unconscious within seconds, but it took him seven minutes to pass out and another 15 before he was declared dead.

The state had promised his death would be quick and painless.

Smith’s final words were: “Tonight, Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards.”

He was pronounced dead at 8.25pm, 22 minutes after the gas was first administered.

Lee Hedgepeth, one of five journalists allowed inside to watch Smith put to death, said: “I've been to four previous executions and I've never seen a condemned inmate thrash in the way that Kenneth Smith reacted to the nitrogen gas”.

As the gas began to fill his mask, Smith signed ‘I love you’ to his wife, who was watching.

“I’m leaving with love, peace and light,” he declared.

He began gasping, panting, and trying to hold his breath to avoid inhaling the nitrogen.

Mr Hedgepeth said it was the “most violent execution” he had ever witnessed.

He told the BBC: “The execution starts at about 7.53. The nitrogen begins flowing into the gas mask and Kenny begins to violently shake against the straps that are holding him.

“That violent shaking lasts for about four or five minutes. I've witnessed five executions in Alabama. Four of them lethal injection. One with nitrogen and this was the most violent execution I have ever seen.

“Sitting beside me was Deanna Smith, the wife of Kenny. Once Kenny began to violently shake against those straps she began to sob. There were other media witnesses in the room, folks who had seen other executions, and I think there was a shock in the room at how violent the execution was.

“Doctors are not in the room during the execution. A doctor did pronounce Kenny dead afterwards but no doctor is visibly present in the execution chamber.

“The execution began around 7.53 and he was declared dead at 8.16 so around 20 something minutes.

“People in the room believe it was more violent than lethal injection,” he added.

But Steve Marshall, Alabama’s attorney general, insisted that the execution had “proved” nitrogen gas was “an effective and humane method of execution.”

Smith, who was convicted for a 1988 murder, lost two last-ditch appeals to halt his execution in the southern state of Alabama on Thursday.

The 58-year-old had a final meal of a T-bone steak, hash browns, eggs, and brown sauce from the Waffle House chain before he was put to death.

Mike Sennett, son of Smith's victim Elizabeth Sennett, and other family members speak after his execution
Mike Sennett, son of Smith's victim Elizabeth Sennett, and other family members speak after his execution. Picture: Alamy

He had been sentenced to death for killing preacher's wife Elizabeth Sennett, in a murder-for-hire plot.

Smith's legal team argued that nitrogen hypoxia was an "untested" method of execution, and constituted a cruel and unusual punishment. The appeals failed.

He was executed Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday, being pronounced dead at 8:25pm local time (12.25am UK time)

The state had already tried to put Smith to death by lethal injection two years ago but the attempt failed as the executioners were unable to raise a vein before their death warrant expired at midnight.

Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the execution
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the execution. Picture: Alamy

Nitrogen hypoxia is a new method of execution that has been introduced in Alabama alongside two other states due to difficulties in procuring the drugs typically used in lethal injections.

Witnesses of his death reported Smith writhing between two to four minutes, followed by around five minutes of heavy breathing before he was pronounced dead.

His execution by nitrogen made him the first person in the world to be put to death by this method, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

His spiritual adviser labelled the execution “disgusting”, claiming he struggled for minutes.

"A great evil was unleashed on the state of Alabama tonight,” Reverend Jeffrey Hood said.

A sign for Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama
A sign for Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. Picture: Alamy

The state had said before the execution Smith would become unconscious within seconds and would die within minutes.

Speaking after his execution, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, confirmed Smith’s death.

She said: “After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes.

"I pray that Elizabeth Sennett's family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss."

While Ms Sennett's son, Charles Sennett Jr., told local media: "Some of these people out there say, ‘Well, he doesn’t need to suffer like that.’ Well, he didn’t ask Mama how to suffer?" said Sennett.

"They just did it. They stabbed her — multiple times."

Kenneth Eugene Smith
Kenneth Eugene Smith. Picture: Alamy

Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said Smith’s shaking appeared to be involuntary movements and all the side effects had been “expected” based on their research.

"Nothing was out of the ordinary from what we were expecting,” he said.

The Alabama Department of Corrections shared the details of Smith’s final 48 hours before his execution.

They said he was visited by family, two friends, his spiritual adviser and his attorney.

He had a breakfast of two biscuits, eggs, grape jelly, applesauce and orange juice.

His final meal was T-bone steak and eggs with hash browns.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote ahead of his death: “Having failed to kill Smith on its first attempt, Alabama has selected him as its ‘guinea pig’ to test a method of execution never attempted before.

"The world is watching."

Smith was one of two men convicted of murdering Ms Sennett, 45, in a murder-for-hire plot for $1,000 each in 1988.

Smith and his fellow hitman, John Forrest Parker, beat Ms Sennett with a fireplace implement and stabbed her in the chest and neck. Her death was staged to look like a home invasion and burglary.

Parker was executed in 2010.

The pair were brought in by Ms Sennett’s husband, a debt-laden preacher who wanted to collect insurance money. He later went onto kill himself amid investigations.

Smith admitted to being present at the time of Ms Sennett’s death but denied being the one to carry it out.

The jury made a recommendation for a life sentence but the judge overruled the recommendation, instead sentencing him to death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Marten and Gordon are accused of manslaughter by gross negligence

Constance Marten's baby 'was just 16 days old when she died' as prosecutors claim she spent short life in a Lidl bag

Israeli soldiers overlook the Gaza Strip from a tank, as seen from southern Israel

Top UN court stops short of ordering ceasefire in Gaza

Snow is set to batter the UK again

Brits brace for '572-mile wall of snow', with temperatures plunging to -10C as wintry weather rolls on

Stephen Bear claims to 'only have £60,000'.

Disgraced Stephen Bear ‘only has £60,000’ to his name as court hears he made £22,000 from non-consensual sex tape

Breaking
Judge Joan Donoghue (centre) said Israel 'must take all measures to prevent any acts that could be considered genocidal'

Top UN court stops short of ordering ceasefire in Gaza but says Israel must 'prevent and punish' acts of genocide

World Court Israel Genocide Case

Top UN court says it will not throw out genocide case against Israel

King Charles visited Kate in the London Clinic before undergoing his own procedure for an enlarged prostate

King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing an operation for his 'enlarged prostate'

Denmark Waste Landslide

Landslide of contaminated soil threatens environmental disaster in Denmark

Police and Community Support Officers at the junction of the Greenway and High Street South in Newham, east London, where a newborn baby was found in a shopping bag by a dog walker.

Baby Elsa, a newborn dumped in a shopping bag, has been put in foster care, with her mother still not coming forward

Michelle Mone and her husband's assets have been frozen.

Michelle Mone and husband have £75m in assets frozen amid probe into PPE fraud allegations

King Charles is undergoing prostate treatment

What is an enlarged prostate and how will King Charles be treated?

Death-Penalty Alabama-Nitrogen

Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time

Australia Australia Day

Australians protest against British colonisation on national holiday

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of the season after nine years at Anfield

India Republic Day

Thousands enjoy colourful parade as India marks Republic day

The woman

Pictured: Mother of boy, 9, left alone for two years at flat in France after she moved in with lover

Latest News

See more Latest News

World Court Genocide

Top UN court to issue preliminary ruling in genocide case against Israel

Yvette Cooper has called for better enforcement and returns of failed asylum seekers

Failed asylum seekers 'waiting a year' to be sent back home, Yvette Cooper reveals

Doctor preparing a vaccine to inject into a patient

First bowel cancer vaccine to 'completely get rid of tumours and stop them coming back' could be available in 2 years
King Charles has headed to hospital for his prostate treatment

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at hospital ahead of his prostate treatment

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed his health struggle from last year.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals secret health battle that led to him losing one stone in weight

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of US journalist arrested on espionage charges

Putin has issued fresh threats to the UK's allies

Putin warns UK's Nato allies 'you don't understand what will follow' in chilling new threat amid fear of war with Russia
Peru Summer

Meet Efruz, the Jack Russell terrier who loves to surf the waves of Peru

Kenneth Eugene Smith

Final words of Kenneth Eugene Smith, Alabama prisoner executed by nitrogen gas after losing two last-ditch appeals
Carlos del Toro urged the UK to 'reassess' the size of its military

Britain should 'reassess' size of its military, head of US navy says, after UK army chief's 'call up' warning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has returned to London ahead of an operation

King Charles returns to London ahead of imminent hospital operation for enlarged prostate

Harry and Meghan have visited Jamaica nearly two years after William and Kate

Harry and Meghan pose with Jamaica Prime Minister who told William and Kate he wants to break away from monarchy
Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit