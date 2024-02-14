Six police officers injured after horror crash between police van and bus in Kennington, 'leaving officer trapped inside'

The aftermath of the crash. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Six police officers have been hurt after a crash between a police van and a bus in south London.

The collision between a van and a 36 bus took place on Kennington Park Road at the junction with Camberwell New Road, close to Oval Tube station, at about 11.30 on Wednesday morning.

Nine people were rushed to hospital in total, including the six police officers. One officer was trapped inside the van after the crash and had to be rescued by firefighters. No one died, and neither was anyone seriously hurt.

Photos from the scene show a stretcher being prepared, as well as damage to the van, the bus, and a traffic light.

Police are looking into the incident, and have not said what caused the crash.

London buses 36, 155, 185, 333, and 436 are on diversion after the smash.

A spokesperson said: "Police were called to Kennington Park Road, SE11 at about 11:32hrs on Wednesday, 14 February following reports of a collision involving a police van and a bus.

"Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues in LAS and LFB.

"Nine people were taken to hospital, including a six police officers. Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing.

"Road closures remain in place while officers deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called at 12.11pm to a report of a road traffic collision on Kennington Park Road, SE11. A double-decker bus and a police vehicle were involved. Three people who left the bus before firefighters arrived were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

"One police officer who was reported to be trapped inside the vehicle was released by firefighters before being taken to hospital.

"A number of other police officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution. Two fire engines from Clapham and Peckham fire stations and a fire and rescue unit from Battersea Fire Station attended the scene."

Kennington Park Road is a busy thoroughfare linking parts of south and south-west London with Elephant and Castle. As well as the lanes for motorised traffic, the road has a bike lanes and is served several bus routes.