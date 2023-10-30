Restaurant blasts party of seven who dined on pricey seafood and dashed to avoid paying nearly £500 bill

30 October 2023, 14:21 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 14:56

The group dined and drank nearly £500 worth of food and drink before driving away.
The group dined and drank nearly £500 worth of food and drink before driving away. Picture: Social media
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

A restaurant in Kent has called out a group of diners who allegedly "tucked into" an expensive meal of seafood and alcoholic drinks without paying the bill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stubbs Restaurant in Ashford, Kent, was left outraged after the group consumed £489.90 worth of food and drink before driving off "as fast as they could".

Taking to Facebook, the restaurant wrote a post, alongside CCTV images of the culprits and the receipt, begging for the dashers to "come back" and pay the bill.

Stubbs Restaurant wrote: “Please come back and pay your bill!

"We are a private restaurant and will not survive with you doing this to us.

"You ate all of your meal and we gave you fabulous service… yet you drove off, as fast as you could, without paying."

According to the image of the receipt, the group chowed down hundreds of pounds worth of seafood.

Images of the alleged culprits have been posted online.
Images of the alleged culprits have been posted online. Picture: Social media
Stubbs Restaurant has come to Facebook begging for the group to pay.
Stubbs Restaurant has come to Facebook begging for the group to pay. Picture: Social media

This includes three servings of lobster, crab and shrimp cocktails, totalling £59.95, and a portion of £9.95 calamari.

Other seafood items included in the bill are a £29.95 skate fish, two half-dozen portions of oysters, each costing £16, and four lobster thermidor dishes, which add up to a total of £216

As well as gorging on seafood, the group ate chicken liver parfait, portions of crispy brie and an entrecote steak.

The comments have urged the restaurant to involve the police.
The comments have urged the restaurant to involve the police. Picture: Social media

The dine-and-dashers also ordered 16 alcoholic drinks to wash down their unpaid food, ranging from Shiraz to Malbec to pints of Thatchers.

Kent Police recorded 2,055 dine-and-dash offences in their area in 2018.
Kent Police recorded 2,055 dine-and-dash offences in their area in 2018. Picture: Social media

The comments on the post have shared their support for the wronged restaurant, with one writing: "So sorry they have done this. We were eating just round the corner from them. Wondered why the waitress was looking at us, was probably afraid we would leave too."

Another comment said: "I think a deposit should be taken for parties over 6 or less as I would be willing to pay that, it is just not fair to Stubbs Restaurant."

Other comments have called for the restaurant to involve the police.

Read more: Hunt for 'dine and dash' couple swindling Covid-hit pubs and restaurants

Read more: Couple who ran from pub without paying for £56 meal accuse critics of 'homophobic and body-shaming witch hunt'

Restaurant runners are very frequent - the most recent figures from the Home Office for dine and dash incidents show 12,610 incidents took place in 2018, with 2,055 offences taking place in Kent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Firearms officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder will be named publicly, judge rules

The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden, on October 26

Ferry that ran aground repeatedly off Swedish coast is leaking oil

Emergency services at the scene

Four workers killed as scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at a rally in Iowa on Sunday

Court arguments begin on blocking Trump from presidential ballot

Police are investigating Johnson's death.

Police investigating death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after ‘skate cut throat’ in freak accident

The sun sets over a destroyed building in Izyum, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian shelling has killed 91-year-old woman on ‘terrifying night’

Car Workers Strike

General Motors reaches deal with union that could end strike

Joshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman repeatedly at the centre

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spy in 'politically motivated' knife attack

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

'Beheaded by Hamas': Heartbreak for Shani Louk's family as Israeli president reveals part of her skull has been found

Humza Yousaf

Yousaf: Family stuck in Gaza are drinking water obtained from sea to survive

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a house after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday

Israel expands Gaza ground assault as fears rise over airstrikes near hospitals

Russia Airport Israel

Putin calls meeting after mob storms airport looking for Israelis on plane

More than 60 protesters were arrested on the group's first day of action

More than 60 arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters bring traffic to standstill in Parliament Square

Martin Reynolds turned on disappearing WhatsApp messages in a Covid group

Boris Johnson aide admits turning on 'disappearing WhatsApps' ahead of Covid inquiry launch

Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars understood to be working on a joint tribute

Devastated Friends co-stars 'working on a joint statement' after beloved co-star Matthew Perry's sudden death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak is set to address the terror threat level in the UK.

Sunak calls emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerating’ terror threat in UK amid Israel-Hamas conflict
The caller claimed police didn't attend the address because it would be 'too dangerous' (file image)

'Too dangerous' for police to take on bike theft gang because they had an angle grinder, caller claims
Rubiales has been banned from football for three years

Former Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales banned from the sport for three years for Women's World Cup kiss
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Shani Louk is dead, her family announces, three weeks after she was abducted by Hamas and paraded on truck
His heartbroken fiancée has paid tribute to the ice hockey player.

‘I’ll miss you forever and love you always’: Heartbroken fiancée’s tribute to ice hockey player killed in freak accident
Perry is believed to have drowned at his LA home

Matthew Perry 911 dispatch call reveals how emergency responders thought Friends star drowned at LA home
A flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala airport was forced divert

'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
School lesson plans will be created by Artificial Intelligence, Rishi Sunak has announced

Artificial Intelligence to create lesson plans and quizzes for schoolchildren, Rishi Sunak announces
A man walks past damage from Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico, on Sunday

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48 as search and recovery work continues

Maddie went missing from a holiday complex in the Algarve in May 2007

Portuguese police apologise to the McCanns over their handling of Madeleine's disappearance in 2007

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit