New CCTV image shows suspected Kent shoplifter who 'shattered' glass bottle on Sainsbury's security guard's head

26 October 2023, 15:24 | Updated: 26 October 2023, 15:33

Detectives have released a new CCTV image of the alleged criminal.
Detectives have released a new CCTV image of the alleged criminal. Picture: Kent Police
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Detectives have released a new CCTV image of a suspected shoplifter who "shattered" a glass bottle over a security guard's head.

The attack happened on Thursday 28 September at 8:40 pm in the Tonbridge Angel Centre after the suspected shoplifter smashed a Sainsbry's security guard with a bottle.

Allegedly, he was trying to steal several bottles of spirits before being confronted by the staff member.

The man fled the scene before he could be caught and the victim was taken to hospital with laceration injuries.

Officers attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

The suspect hit the security guard so hard, the glass bottle "shattered".
The suspect hit the security guard so hard, the glass bottle "shattered". Picture: Kent Police

DC Jo Slevin of West Kent CID said: "The violence used against the victim was appalling; he was struck with such force that the bottle shattered.

"Whilst the CCTV image we have of this man shows little of his face, we are hopeful that someone may recognise his clothing, including a relatively distinctive top."

Police released an initial CCTV image of the suspect included in an appeal for information on 19 October.

Detectives have now shared a new image of the man on a train, which was travelling from Tonbridge to Charing Cross.

Detectives have shared further images from a train, which show the same man on a train traveling from Tonbridge to Charing Cross.
Detectives have shared further images from a train, which show the same man on a train traveling from Tonbridge to Charing Cross. Picture: Kent Police

DC Jo added: "We know that the man pictured got off the train at London Bridge and we believe he was travelling with a woman, who is also shown. It is important we identify them, and we continue to urge anyone who may have information to contact us."

If you have any information which may assist the investigation, contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/174352/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.

