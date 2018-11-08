The Kevin The Carrot Christmas Advert That Parents Are Complaining About

Parents have complained about Aldi's new Christmas advert featuring Kevin The Carrot over children's fear that carrot had died.

The ad for the budget supermarket parodies the famous Coca-Coe truck and ends in a tense moment with Kevin’s lorry hanging over a cliff.

But worried parents complained to the advertising watchdog over fears their kids had been traumatised.

Suzanne Coulter said: “They saw it was Kevin driving, who they love, and were excited. But there is a major road accident and the truck is hanging over a cliff.

“They thought Kevin has died and were distraught. It’s upsetting for their ­little minds.”

The controversial Save Kevin advert. Picture: Aldi

Nick Ferrari said of the complaints: "It's appropriate for Christmas that there are so many snowflakes about."

Do you think the advert should have been banned? Have your say in the comments below.