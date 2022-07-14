Smirking Kevin Spacey denies string of sexual assault charges in the UK

14 July 2022, 09:54 | Updated: 14 July 2022, 10:16

Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to enter pleas
Kevin Spacey appeared in court in London to enter pleas. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a string of sexual assault charges.

The 62-year-old is accused of four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent relating to three men, now in their 30s and 40s.

They are alleged to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, when he was artistic director at the Old Vic theatre in the capital.

He appeared in person at the Old Bailey in central London, wearing a navy blue suit and glasses as he arrived while smirking at the court.

He has a home in Waterloo but his main address is in the US, where he has a family.

In full, the charges are two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in London in March 2005; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in London in August 2008; and sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Mr Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner who starred in the Netflix adaptation of House of Cards, American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, was formally charged after travelling to the UK last month.

Mr Justice Wall scheduled a three-to-four week trial to start from June 6 next year.

