Key Moments From Boris Johnson's Speech

New PM Boris Johnson promised to deliver Brexit on time despite scepticism from critics who he called "doubters, doomsters and gloomsters" that "are going to get it wrong again".

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson paid tribute to "the fortitude and patience" of his predecessor and "her deep sense of public service."

Brexit - "we will have cracked it"

He then began by addressing critics who don't believe the UK will deliver the result of the EU referendum.

"The doubters, the doomsters, the gloomsters, they are going to get it wrong again," he said.

"The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts because we are going to restore trust in our democracy and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October 31, no ifs or buts."

Mr Johnson pledged to make "a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit".

He reiterated that he is convinced that in 99 days, by the Brexit deadline of 31st October, "we will have cracked it".

He also said "I am convinced we can do a deal without checks at the Irish border".

Boris Johnson promised to deliver Brexit on time. Picture: PA

"The people are our bosses"

Boris Johnson then went on to explain his broader plans for Britain.

He said "If there is one point we politicians need to remember it is that the people are our bosses."

He announced his plans to fix the crisis in social care, to increase funding in primary and secondary schools and to ensure that "money for the NHS really does get to the front line."

He also said he wants to give "millions of young people the chance to own their own homes."

"The awesome foursome"

Mr Johnson stressed the need to unite the country, to unleash the productive power, "not just of London and the South East, but of every corner of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland."

Referring to the British flag, he stressed: "The awesome foursome that are incarnated in that red, white and blue flag; who together are so much more than the sum of their parts and whose brand and political personality is admired and even loved around the world for our inventiveness, for our humour, for our universities, our scientists, our armed forces, our diplomacy."

Boris Johnson walked towards Downing Street to deliver his speech. Picture: PA

EU Nationals

Boris Johnson repeated the UK's guarantee to the 3.2 million EU nationals now living and working in Britain.

He said: "And I say directly to you: thank you, thank you for your contribution to our society, thank you for your patience and I can assure you that under this Government you will have the absolute certainty of the right to live and remain.

"Do not underestimate this country"

The new PM emphasised the opportunities in the UK, saying, "It is here in Britain that we are using gene therapy for the first time to treat the most common form of blindness."

He spoke of leading British technology to tackle climate change and produce green jobs for the next generation.

New Cabinet

Boris Johnson said he will begin to form "a great team of men and women", adding, ""Never mind the backstop - the buck stops here."

He ended his speech by saying: "We in this Government will work flat out to give this country the leadership it deserves and that work begins now."