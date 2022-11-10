KFC tells Germans to ‘commemorate’ Kristallnacht atrocity with fried chicken and cheese

KFC faced criticism after sending the notification. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken has apologised to customers in Germany after sending a notification encouraging people to commemorate the Kristallnacht atrocity against Jews by ‘treating themselves’ to fried chicken and cheese.

A notification was sent on Wednesday night telling people to ‘treat themselves’ on the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht - where Nazis torched and ransacked synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses.

At least 91 Jews were killed and 30,000 Jewish men were sent to concentration camps on the night of November 9-10 1938.

“Commemoration of Kristallnacht – Treat yourself to more soft cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!" the notification stated.

The outlet sent another notification an hour later blaming “an error in our system.”

“We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error,” the message said.