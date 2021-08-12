KFC warns of shortages of some menu items and different packaging due to supply issue

12 August 2021, 19:21 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 19:27

KFC has warned some menu items might be unavailable
KFC has warned some menu items might be unavailable. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

KFC has warned supply issues across the UK mean it is unable to get its hands on some ingredients.

The fast food chain says some menu items won't be available, and packaging could look different.

Bosses said they are working hard to minimise disruption, and has thanked customers for their understanding. 

The fried chicken outlet posted on Twitter: “Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

“We know it’s not ideal but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly.

“In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption.”

In 2018 KFC had to close 750 restaurants temporarily after a delivery contract with DHL led to shortages of chicken.

The Road Haulage Association estimates there is a shortfall of about 100,000 lorry drivers across the country.

