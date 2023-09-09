Timeline of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife's criminal life after he was caught after four days

9 September 2023, 18:37 | Updated: 9 September 2023, 18:38

Daniel Khalife has been arrested
Daniel Khalife has been arrested after four days of police hunting for the HMP Wandsworth escapee. Picture: Met Police

By Chay Quinn

Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested in Chiswick after four days on the run.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A plainclothes police officer apprehended Khalife, who was riding a bicycle, just before 11am today in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody.

He was riding the bicycle on a canal towpath around ten miles away from HMP Wandsworth in Greenford, Ealing, this morning.

Police have confirmed they are investigating charging Khalife with similar offence aside from his original terror charges.

The search for the 21-year-old concluded after officers found him on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, following "intelligence-led activity", and confirmed sightings overnight.

Khalife's escape sparked an urgent manhunt.
Khalife's escape sparked an urgent manhunt. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Below is a timeline of the events leading to the recapture of Khalife:

January 2022: Khalife is arrested and released on bail.

January 27 2023: The ex-serviceman, formerly of Beacon Barracks, Beaconside, Stafford, is charged with a terror offence and perpetrating a bomb hoax after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

He is accused of eliciting or attempting to elicit information "about an individual who was or had been a member of His Majesty's forces which was of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" on August 2 2021, contrary to section 58A of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He is also accused of placing "three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property" on or before January 2 this year, contrary to section 51 of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Khalife tied himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.
Khalife tied himself to the underside of a food delivery truck. Picture: Metropolitan Police

January 28: Khalife appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court and is remanded in custody.

February 7: Khalife makes no indication of pleas when he appears in court again and his case is sent to the Old Bailey.

February 17: He appears at the Old Bailey for a brief preliminary hearing.

May 2023: The former soldier is discharged from the Army.

July 21: Khalife appears at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing. A third charge under the Official Secrets Act is added before he is asked to enter pleas. That charge alleges he committed "an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state".

It states that between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022 he "obtained, collected, recorded, published or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information which were calculated to be or might be or were intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy".

He denies all three charges. A six-week trial is set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

Khalife served in the army before his arrest
Khalife served in the army before his arrest. Picture: Alamy

September 6: Khalife goes missing in his cook's uniform from HMP Wandsworth and is believed to have used strapping to cling to the underside of a delivery vehicle.

The lorry leaves the prison through a gate leading on to Heathfield Road at 7.32am and Khalife is declared missing at 7.50am, the Met said. Police are then notified at 8.15am and the vehicle is stopped in Upper Richmond Road near the junction with Carlton Drive in Putney, south-west London, at 8.37am.

Video footage taken by a worker at Rosy Lea Cafe, shows police officers searching the Bidfood lorry with a sniffer dog.

Khalife's escape prompts extra security checks at major transport hubs.

September 7: The manhunt enters its second day. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk confirms an independent investigation will take place after Khalife's escape, as well as two urgent reviews regarding the categorisation and placement of all HMP Wandsworth prisoners and all those in custody charged with terrorism offences.

Junctions eight and nine of the M20 are temporarily shut due in part to enhanced security checks relating to the search, Kent Police confirm. A man is stopped by police at Banbury train station in Oxfordshire but it is not Khalife.

Khalife fled Wandsworth prison
Khalife fled Wandsworth prison. Picture: Alamy

September 8: The hunt for Khalife stretches into a third day. Police search Richmond Park in west London, just over four miles from HMP Wandsworth. Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley says the force is considering whether the escape was an inside job.

The Met investigates a possible sighting after a man resembling Khalife was seen walking towards Wandsworth town centre shortly after the prison break. The force also offers a £20,000 reward for information on Khalife's whereabouts.

September 9: Police find and arrest Khalife just before 11am on a canal towpath in West London. Khalife was around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public. He was arrested by a plain clothes officer who pulled him off a pushbike. The terror suspect was then taken into custody.

