Ukrainian flag flies proudly again over the city of Kherson after final battered Russian troops flee city

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Asher McShane

Ukrainian flags were raised in the centre of the city of Kherson today after Russian troops fled - in a humiliating blow for Vladimir Putin.

All Russian troops were moved across the Dnipro river to the eastern bank early this morning, Russian officials confirmed.

The city of Kherson was the only regional capital to have been captured by Russian troops since the invasion began and the retreat marks a significant defeat for Russia.

However the Kremlin denied the retreat was a humiliation for Putin.

The bridge Russians used to retreat from the city has been destroyed, with some suggestion the fleeing troops may have blown it up themselves to cover their retreat.

Free life is returning to Kherson together with Ukrainian flags.

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦💛💙

Ukrainian flags were flying at the city’s regional administration building, and an EU flag was also seen in images posted on social media.

There is no longer any visible Russian presence in the city.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There are lots of different experts – some say what you’ve said, some say other things. We don’t want to comment on any of them. The ‘special military operation’ continues.”

The destroyed bridge that the Russians used to flee across the Dnipro river. Picture: Social Media

In a statement carried by Russia's state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was finished at 5am on Friday.

Russia said no military equipment was left on the western bank.

The retreat, announced earlier this week, marks another setback for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The recently recaptured village of Archangelske in Kherson Oblast, with a Ukrainian flag flying on a rooftop. Picture: Getty

Areas the Russian military withdrew from include the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its eight-month-old war in Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesman on Friday refused to acknowledge the retreat as humiliating for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had retaken dozens of towns and villages as they advanced towards Kherson city.

A Ukrainian soldier shows V sign from a tank as Ukrainian troops continue toward Kherson. Picture: Getty

Russia has taken up defensive positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

Losing the city of Kherson means a Russian assault on Odessa is now nearly impossible. It also means Ukraine can strike at parts of Crimea with long range artillery.

The development has been described as a ‘turning point’ in the conflict.

According to a recent US estimate, Russia has lost around 100,000 soldiers since the conflict began.

President Zelensky, speaking last night, said the onus is on Russia to prove they are genuine about negotiations and he sees 'no desire' in Putin to end the fighting.

“When Russia truly wants peace, we will definitely feel it and see it,” he said.

“But you can't wish for peace with words alone – words are not enough. Stop the war, withdraw from our territory, stop killing people, start reimbursing the damages inflicted on our country. Criminals must be prosecuted. Words are not enough.”