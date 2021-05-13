Kill the Bill protests: Eight charged with riot after Bristol police demonstration

13 May 2021, 17:55 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 18:09

The defendants are due at Bristol Magistrates' Court
The defendants are due at Bristol Magistrates' Court. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Eight people have been charged with rioting after the first Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.

The defendants, aged between 18 and 46, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on May 28 in connection with a 500-person march on Bridewell police station.

Benjamin Rankin, 40, from Bedminster, Bristol, and Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol, have been charged with riot and an arson offence.

Kane Adamson, 21, from Bedminster, Bristol, Mariella Gedge-Roberts, 26, from Clifton, Bristol, Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol and Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul's, Bristol, have all been charged with riot.

An 18-year-old man from Springfield, Birmingham, has also been charged with riot.

Ryan Roberts, 25, of Easton, Bristol, has been charged with riot and two arson offences.

A ninth person, Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Paul's, Bristol, is charged with two counts of outraging public decency.

Avon and Somerset Police Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: "The decision to charge people with riot is a significant development in what remains one of the largest investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

"In each case, the Crown Prosecution Service has received a file of evidence gathered by our investigation team and has authorised the charge of riot to be brought. The proper judicial process will now run its course.

"We remain resolute in our commitment to fully investigate offences committed in the vicinity of Bridewell police station and the wider city centre on the evening of Sunday March 21 and we anticipate there will be further people charged in the coming days and weeks as we continue to make further progress."

