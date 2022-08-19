Breaking News

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

19 August 2022, 12:00 | Updated: 19 August 2022, 12:33

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Ms Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.
Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Ms Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire. . Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thomas Nutt, who murdered his wife Dawn Walker on their wedding night and stuffed her dead body into a suitcase, has been jailed at Bradford Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field four days after she married Thomas Nutt on 27th October last year.

Nutt, 46, killed Ms Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Nutt, who was convicted of murder earlier this month following a trial, was sentenced this morning.

Jurors were told that Nutt, who did not give evidence in the trial, admitted the manslaughter of his wife on the basis that "he did not intend to cause her really serious harm at the time at which he killed her".

But on Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of murder after three hours of deliberation. There were cheers in the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Alistair MacDonald QC told jurors: "It is often said that someone's wedding day, and the period immediately following, is one of the happiest times of their life."

He said that this was not the case for Ms Walker "because her body was found stuffed into a suitcase and dumped into some undergrowth in a field towards the back of this defendant's house four days after she was married".

Read more: Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Droylsden

Mr MacDonald told the court that Nutt rang police on 31st October telling them his wife had gone missing after leaving their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, that morning, and he appeared to mount a search.

The prosecutor said the "hard and stark reality" was that the defendant "knew perfectly well that her body was lying dead in a cupboard at the marital home".

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out of the back of his house and into nearby bushes just as a police officer arrives at his front door to follow up the defendant's missing person report.

Mr MacDonald said Nutt then handed himself in to a police station and told officers he and Ms Walker had been on a two-day caravan honeymoon, staying in a layby at Skegness.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police: "We came back and she has got bipolar and is depressed, said she wanted to get divorced.

"She put me in jail before, said I had tried raping and assaulting her.

"Said she was going to do it again. She started screaming and I have hit her in the face and put my arm round her neck."

Read more: Man charged with murder after Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death on mobility scooter in Greenford

Mr MacDonald said it was the prosecution case that Nutt went to Skegness alone, having killed his wife on their wedding night or the day after, and left her body in the house.

The prosecutor said Nutt returned to act out the "ghastly charade" of telling her daughter she was missing and carrying out a search.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the defendant and Ms Walker arriving at the Prince Albert pub in Brighouse for a reception after their wedding at Brighouse Register Office.

Mr MacDonald said witnesses described how Nutt and Ms Walker had been together for a number of years but had a "troubled" relationship.

He said one neighbour described Ms Walker, who had three daughters, as "chirpy and energetic".

This neighbour, the lawyer added, had said that in 2020 she had seen her with a "massive" black eye and cuts to her face.

The prosecutor said this neighbour remembers that the defendant was sent to prison after these injuries appeared but the couple resumed living together once he was released.

He said: "She (the neighbour) recollects that Dawn and the defendant argued quite often during this period - one minute they were loved-up and the next they would be arguing.

"She had never seen the defendant actually administer any physical violence to Dawn but she had heard arguing coming from the house and Dawn calling out: 'Tommo, get off me'."

Read more: Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Mr MacDonald said another neighbour described going round to the house two months before the wedding after he "had never heard such screaming coming from a woman before".

He said Nutt told the neighbour that Ms Walker was having an asthma attack but that she shouted: "Don't believe him, he's lying, he's trying to kill me."

The prosecutor said an examination of Ms Walker's body showed that she had suffered significant neck injuries which indicated there had been "a forceful application of pressure to her neck".

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Brits are scrambling to update their Apple devices after a major security flaw was found

Millions told to update Apple tech 'right now' after major security issue leaves devices vulnerable to hackers

klajeflakjf

NHS warns surging energy bills could cause 'humanitarian crisis' this winter

There are warnings the cost of a pint could reach as high as £14 in London in years to come

Price of pint in London could reach £14 and takeaway coffee nearly a fiver in coming years, research suggests

Exclusive
Melvin Terry waited for 27 hours in A&E before being sent home

Hospital apologises after grandfather, 76, spent 27 hours waiting for A&E bed before being sent home

The girl was allegedly abducted from Warne Avenue, Droylsden

Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Droylsden

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor

Parents demand answers from Greek authorities after son, 22, killed by helicopter blade

Lady Louise

Lady Louise Windsor working for minimum wage at garden centre before university

Gerard Butler posted this picture of him and his pal Darius on Instagram

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh and posts moving Instagram photo

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran

Man charged with murder after Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death on mobility scooter in Greenford

iPhones and iPads are among the affected devices

Apple reveals serious security issue with iPhones, iPads and Macs that could give hackers complete control

Another day of travel chaos awaits commuters in and to London

Unions threaten to strike for 'as long as it takes' as millions face more travel chaos in London

The officer has been charged with dangerous driving

Armed officer charged with dangerous driving after he drove unmarked car to Streatham terror attack

Ryan Giggs' raunchy poems to his ex were read out in court

Ryan Giggs' mother sits in court as raunchy 'totem pole' poems he sent to ex are read out

Ms Marin said she is a normal 36-year-old who spends time with her friends

Finnish PM denies drug taking after footage of 36-year-old dancing at 'wild' party emerges

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, speaks during a news conference after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, at the Chancellery in Berlin

Berlin police investigate Palestinian president’s Holocaust comments

Umar Patek, an Indonesian militant charged in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks, left, sits with his lawyer during his trial in Jakarta, Indonesia

Reduction in Bali bombmaker’s sentence will cause distress, says Australian PM

Wreckage of a plane that collided with another plane in California

Two dead after plane collision in California

Whitey Bulger

Three men charged over prison death of Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger

Brazil Elections

Brazil’s Bolsonaro grabs at heckler and tries to take phone

Italy Museum Climate Protest

Climate protesters target the Vatican’s Laocoon statue

R Kelly

Woman tells court of frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18

Sir Salman Rushdie incident

Judge denies bail for man accused of attacking Sir Salman Rushdie

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting with the Serbian president and Kosovo's prime minister in Brussels on Thursday

EU-mediated Serbia-Kosovo meeting ends without agreement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London