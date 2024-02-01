Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from hotel balcony in Los Angeles

Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle, has died after jumping off a hotel balcony. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The wife of the producer for the Oscar-nominated film has died by suicide after jumping off a hotel balcony.

The wife of producer Bradley Thomas, 58, has died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

Isabelle Thomas, 39, jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in LA on Monday night.

Police said she was found dead at the scene near the pool area.

Her death has been listed as suicide by the LA County Coroner's Office and she was reported to have sustained multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a major fall.

Initially, witnesses believed she had jumped from the hotel roof but sources later claimed she had jumped from a balcony on a high-up floor, TMZ reports.

Sources claim Isabelle did not leave a suicide note although that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The pair had been married since 2018, sharing two young children.

Just weeks before Isabelle’s death the couple had been pictured smiling together attending the BAFTA Tea party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

It also comes after Thomas' latest work on the film Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars - featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

Thomas also worked on films such as There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber.