Killers of the Flower Moon producer’s wife, 39, dies after jumping from hotel balcony in Los Angeles

1 February 2024, 23:50 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 23:51

Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle, has died after jumping off a hotel balcony.
Bradley Thomas' wife, Isabelle, has died after jumping off a hotel balcony. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The wife of the producer for the Oscar-nominated film has died by suicide after jumping off a hotel balcony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The wife of producer Bradley Thomas, 58, has died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office.

Isabelle Thomas, 39, jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in LA on Monday night.

Police said she was found dead at the scene near the pool area.

Her death has been listed as suicide by the LA County Coroner's Office and she was reported to have sustained multiple traumatic injuries consistent with a major fall.

Read more: Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting that left cinematographer dead

Read more: Taylor Swift, Adele and Drake among artists to have music pulled from TikTok as Universal talks break down

Initially, witnesses believed she had jumped from the hotel roof but sources later claimed she had jumped from a balcony on a high-up floor, TMZ reports.

Sources claim Isabelle did not leave a suicide note although that has not been confirmed by authorities.

The pair had been married since 2018, sharing two young children.

Just weeks before Isabelle’s death the couple had been pictured smiling together attending the BAFTA Tea party at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

It also comes after Thomas' latest work on the film Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars - featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.

Thomas also worked on films such as There’s Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lindsey has spoken about the struggle of juggling her caring responsibilities.

‘I’m proud to help but it’s tough’: Rob Burrow’s wife opens up about heartbreaking challenges of caring for husband

The boy was stuck in the claw machine after climbing into the prize dispenser.

Toddler trapped in toy claw machine ‘has time of his life’ as police scramble to rescue him

Mason Rist and Max Dixon died at the weekend

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Joe Biden

Joe Biden sanctions Israeli settlers who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

US hints that major response to Iran-backed militias is imminent

Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari from Mercedes in shock move

Prince Harry has been warned to 'lay off' Kate Middleton

Harry warned to ‘lay off’ Kate as Meghan mulls ‘explosive’ career move

Belgium EU Summit

Angry farmers on tractors create chaos in EU summit protest

Europe Farmers Protests

France’s two key farming unions suspend protest

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi was granted asylum after being convicted of a sex assault.

Clapham chemical attack fugitive snuck into Britain on lorry and was granted asylum after committing sex assault

The royal pair have a 'bunch of things' in development with Netflix.

Harry and Megan working on a ‘bunch’ of ‘exciting’ new Netflix projects - including £3m film adaptation and TV series

Britain is preparing to test a nuclear-capable missile

Britain 'plans rare nuclear missile test launch in days' as fears of war grow

Ukraine and EU flags

EU overcomes Hungary veto threat to seal £42bn aid package for Ukraine

Simon Danczuk is standing for Reform in the Rochdale by-election

Former Labour MP Simon Danczuk is standing as Reform candidate in the Rochdale by-election

Russia US Journalist

Russian court extends detention of US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

Missile boat "Ivanovets

Ukraine claims drones sank Russian ship in Black Sea

Latest News

See more Latest News

The owner of the land where Muriel McKay is believed to have been buried has given permission for police to search for her body.

Landowner agrees to let police search for body of Muriel McKay after killer reveals where she was buried
Boise Building Collapse

Three people killed in collapse of airport hangar

Three soldiers were killed in Jordan last week

US approves plans for series of strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq after three soldiers killed
Joe Biden

Joe Biden to target Israeli settlers who attack Palestinians in West Bank

Thunberg skipped to court

Greta Thunberg skips to court as she goes on trial over London oil protest

Israel Palestinians

Death toll in Gaza ‘passes 27,000’

Demolishers start ripping the roof off Captain Tom's daughter's spa

Stripped to a shell: Inside of Captain Tom's daughter's spa revealed as demolishers rip roof off complex
Snow will fall next week

Live: Snow blast to hit UK as temperatures to plummet to -8C 'within days'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for urgent change to child safety

Harry and Meghan share rare and emotional message as they call for urgent change to child safety online
Josef Fritzl

Prosecutors appeal against decision to move Josef Fritzl to ordinary prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Martin Bashir blamed discrimination over his race and class for the scandal that surrounded his deceit in obtaining an interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, newly released BBC emails have now revealed

Martin Bashir blamed Diana interview scandal on race and class discrimination, redacted documents reveal
Prince Harry

Harry wants second trial with Mirror publisher over phone-hacking claims despite winning £140k in December
King Charles has left the London Clinic hours after Kate went home

King Charles leaves hospital three days after undergoing prostate treatment hours after Kate released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit