King Charles all smiles as he meets Sir Elton John on solo Royal Variety appearance

King Charles attends the Royal Variety Performance 2024. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

King Charles was all smiles as he met celebrities at the Royal Variety Show on Friday.

The King attended the event without Queen Camilla, who continues to recover from a chest infection.

As he arrived at Royal Albert Hall for the annual show, Charles accepted flowers on behalf of the Queen.

Charles received the posy of flowers meant for Camilla from eight-year-old Iris King-Taylor as he arrived at the event on Friday evening.

The flowers were picked from the gardens of the Royal Variety charity's nursing home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham.

King Charles beamed as he met Sir Elton John. Picture: Getty

King Charles beamed as he met Sir Elton John at the event.

Sir Elton, who is introducing his West End adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada starring Vanessa Williams, told the King: "I'm very happy to be here."

It followed news that Camilla had to miss the performance because of a recent chest infection.

Doctors advised the Queen to rest as she "continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms", according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.

King Charles at the royal variety. Picture: Getty

"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight's Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned."

A Royal source said the Queen was "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on".

"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

It is understood Camilla will remain in London on Friday and will then travel Sandringham for the following week as planned.