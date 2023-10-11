King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

11 October 2023, 16:54 | Updated: 11 October 2023, 17:08

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

King Charles has said he's "appalled" by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, with more than 1,200 Israeli civilians confirmed dead following a rampage by Hamas militants.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of Israeli army reservists gathered near the Gaza border in preparation for an expected ground attack.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

"His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza.
The monarch has asked to be "actively updated" following attacks which saw Israel hit back, killing hundreds in Gaza. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He added: "His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel."

His comments come as Israel reels from what is thought to be the worst loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust.

Its leaders have vowed to remove Hamas' capability to attack its citizens and is expected to being a ground invasion after pummelling the Gaza strip with air attacks.

Israel has called up some 300,000 soldiers to fight, using its extensive system of part-time reserve soldiers to bolster its regular ranks.

Read more: British-Israeli female soldier heads to Israel to fight after 'friends murdered and missing' in Hamas attack

Read more: Gaza will become a 'tent city': Israel masses 300,000 troops for invasion as it issues chilling warning to Hamas

But an invasion into the dense and heavily urbanised strip, which is home to some two million people, would be bloody and an extremely difficult task for its army.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. (Image: Alamy - Israeli artillery fire shells near the border with Gaza)
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. (Image: Alamy - Israeli artillery fire shells near the border with Gaza). Picture: LBC / Alamy

Hamas captured dozens of hostages as its terrorists rampaged in southern Israel, massacring towns, and it has threatened to execute them in retaliation for strikes on the strip.

But the Israeli forces have been undeterred, with Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the IDF, said the military is preparing "to execute the mission we have been given by the Israeli government… to make sure that Hamas, at the end of this war, won't have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians".

Ahead of Charles' comments, foreign secretary James Cleverly travelled to Israel.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said he was there to "demonstrate the UK's unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas's terrorist attacks".

However, soon after his arrival the ongoing threat of attacks from Hamas triggered air raid sirens, with Cleverly spotted running for shelter.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Belgium’s prime minister Alexander De Croo

Belgium’s PM says country supports ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions

France Mona Lisa

Scientists pry new secrets from Leonardo’s Mona Lisa

Breaking
Israel has deployed soldiers to its north

Israel urges people in its north to find shelter after 'hostile aircraft' enter from Lebanon amid fears of second front

Sweden Environment

Greta Thunberg fined again for a climate protest in Sweden

Jake Marlowe

Devastated family confirms British man Jake Marlowe has died in Israel after Hamas massacre

Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia dissipates after hitting land at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta

Cleverly was forced to run for cover amid fears of a Hamas rocket attack

Foreign secretary James Cleverly forced to run for cover after Hamas rocket alarms set off in Israel

A BA flight has turned around

BA flight to Israel forced to turn back to London after Hamas fires rockets near Tel Aviv

Israel Palestinians

Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack

Afghans bury hundreds of people killed in an earthquake in Herat province

Afghanistan shaken by fresh earthquake

Lush has come under fire for the sign

Lush hit with backlash after displaying anti-Israel sign in shop window after Hamas attacks

Exclusive
Young people who view extreme content online are more likely to grow up with unhealthy expectations about relationships, the report warns

Children exposed to misogynist views online 'five times more likely to think hurting people is OK'

'Boycot Israel' sparks backlash after pro-Palestine sign appears in Dublin store window

'Boycott Israel' sign sparks backlash after appearing in Lush store window display

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu agrees to enter wartime unity government with opposition

Carrot fields being irrigated

Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September

A view of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany

German government forecasts country’s economy will shrink by 0.4% this year

Latest News

See more Latest News

The final remnants of the Titan sub have been recovered

Final parts of doomed OceanGate Titan sub brought to shore after investigators find human remains
Tal Hartuv speaks to LBC

'It brings the trauma back': British-Israeli recounts the killing of her friend Kristine Luken as rockets land near home
Turner and Jonas "look forward to being great co-parents.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach a custody agreement over two daughters amid divorce

Steve Rider

Steve Rider to have surgery for prostate cancer, as he urges men to 'recognise your vulnerability'
The Big Chill: Met Office forecasts snow for parts of the UK as sub-zero temperatures sweep the country

The Big Chill: Met Office forecasts snow for parts of the UK as sub-zero temperatures sweep the country
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as power plant runs out of fuel

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'have been separated for seven years', actress reveals in tell-all interview
Lady Dorrian has quashed the conviction of Sean Hogg for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Man has conviction for raping 13-year-old girl quashed

Exxon Mobil Pioneer

Exxon Mobil to create huge Texas fracking operator with deal to buy Pioneer

The fire is believed to have destroyed over 1,000 vehicles.

'I've had better ends to holidays': Devastated Brits return to find their cars destroyed in Luton Airport fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has spoken of her social media fears for children Archie and Lilibet

Meghan's fears for Archie and Lilibet as she admits social media worries

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit