King Charles to attend hospital next week for surgery on enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

King Charles will attend hospital next week for a 'corrective procedure', Buckingham Palace has said.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," a spokesperson for the Palace said.

"The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

King Charles has temporarily cancelled his upcoming engagements. Picture: Getty

Sources close to the monarch said the King was keen to share the details of his treatment in a bid to encourage other men to get their symptoms checked.

It comes after it was revealed Kate Middleton will be spending the next two weeks in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

She will then be off all public duties until after Easter, Kensington Palace revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

King Charles has not been seen in public since he spent Christmas on the Sandringham Estate, alongside the rest of the Royal Family.