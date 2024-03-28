King Charles says he is 'serving the nation with my whole heart' in Easter message

28 March 2024

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has said he is "serving the nation" with his "whole heart" in an Easter message.

Charles, who said he had been diagnosed with cancer in February, spoke of his "special prayer" this Easter.

The address was the King’s first the public speech since the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis last Friday.

The message was broadcast at a Maundy Thursday church service in Worcester Cathedral. Charles expressed his "great sadness" that he couldn't be there. However, Queen Camilla deputised for him at the service.

"The Maundy service has a very special place in my heart," he said, after a Bible reading that talked of Jesus washing his apostles' feet.

King Charles earlier this week
King Charles earlier this week. Picture: Alamy

Charles said the verse "has its origin in the life of our Lord, who knelt before his disciples, and to their great surprise, washed their trouble-weary feet".

The King added: "We need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us especially in a time of need."

King Charles and Camilla
King Charles and Camilla. Picture: Getty

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.

It comes after the Princess of Wales revealed last week that she is receiving treatment for cancer in a shock announcement.

King Charles
King Charles. Picture: Getty

Charles has stepped back from large-scale public duties since his cancer diagnosis.Ordinarily, he would have hoped to attend the service at Worcester Cathedral, where the monarch traditionally hands out purses full of Maundy Money.

Although, Buckingham Palace did confirm that the King will attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle alongside Camilla in one of his most significant events since his cancer diagnosis.

Charles said in his message: "Ladies and Gentlemen, it is, for me, a great sadness that I cannot be with you all today.

"The Maundy Service has a very special place in my heart.

"It has its origin in the life of Our Lord who knelt before his disciples and, to their great surprise, washed their travel-weary feet.

"And, as we have just heard, in doing so he deliberately gave to them and to us all an example of how we should serve and care for each other.

"In this country we are blessed by all the different services that exist for our welfare.

"But over and above these organisations and their selfless staff, we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need.

"The 150 men and women who have been chosen today to receive the Maundy money from my wife are wonderful examples of such kindness; of going way beyond the call of duty and of giving so much of their lives to the service of others in their communities.

"The act of worship, here in Worcester Cathedral, reminds me of the pledge I made at the beginning of the coronation service - to follow Christ's example 'not to be served but to serve'.

"That I have always tried to do and continue to do, with my whole heart.

"It is my special prayer today that Our Lord's example of serving one another might continue to inspire us and to strengthen all our communities. May God bless you all this Easter."

King Charles recorded the Easter message earlier this month.

King Charles stresses 'importance of friendship in times of need' in Easter message as royals face double cancer battle

