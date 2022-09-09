King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan in first address

9 September 2022, 18:56 | Updated: 9 September 2022, 19:12

King Charles, speaking in a pre-recorded message, said he wanted to "express my love" for Prince Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."
By Lauren Lewis

King Charles III extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan in his first address as monarch this evening.

His Majesty, speaking in a pre-recorded message, said he wanted to "express my love" for his son and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in January 2020 following their controversial move to California.

Prince Harry rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after Buckingham Palace officials warned they were concerned for the Queen's health.

He arrived after the Royal Family's 6.31pm announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

The King paid tribute to his "darling mama" and renewed her promise of lifelong service in the nine minute speech.

The 73-year-old monarch, who will be proclaimed at the Accession Council tomorrow, said Queen Elizabeth was "a life well-lived" in an emotional tribute.

He said: "I pay tribute to my mother's memory and I honour her life of service. I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you, and I share that sense of loss beyond measure with you all."

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today".

"We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he said.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'."

