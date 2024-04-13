King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

King Charles has said he and the Queen are ‘utterly shocked and horrified’ by a knife attack today in Sydney as he paid tribute to those killed.

At least six people have been killed and several are in critical condition after a knifeman went on a rampage at a shopping centre in Sydney on Saturday afternoon.

New South Wales Commissioner Karen Webb confirmed on Saturday that of the six victims killed so far, one was a man and five were women.

Paying tribute to those who were killed, King Charles said in a statement: “My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.

“While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services.”

Multiple people were injured during the attack, including a nine-month-old baby who is now receiving surgery.

The King released a statement following the incident. Picture: Buckingham Palace

One of the women killed is thought to have been the mother of the baby currently receiving surgery, according to reports.

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement following the attack on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an emotional message offering their thoughts to those affected by the attack.

William and Kate wrote in a message posted to X: "We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C."

We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2024

She said that one of the women died in hospital from her injuries and the others died at the scene.

Ms Webb also said that there are 'about eight' people currently being treated in hospital for different injuries, including a nine-month-old baby who is receiving surgery.

At least six were killed in the attack. Picture: Getty

Multiple people were injured in the attack. Picture: Getty

The knifeman, 40, was known to police and the incident is not believed to be terror-related, she added.

Ms Webb told a press conference: "Later this evening we became aware of who we believe the offender is and we believe that he is a 40-year-old man.

"However, we are waiting to formally identify him and we cannot speculate yet on his identification.

"But let me assure you that we are confident that there is no ongoing risk and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased."