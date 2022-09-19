A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

19 September 2022, 12:08 | Updated: 19 September 2022, 13:06

King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

King Charles led the nation in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest today.

Watched by millions around the world, Charles, 73, grieved for his mother, at one point appearing to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey.

In deeply moving scenes, Charles led his children and grandchildren and other royals as the Queen’s life and legacy was honoured and remembered by millions of people.

The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry followed solemnly behind as the late Queen was carried into Westminster Abbey.

Live updates: Nation mourns as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex followed in dignified silence as the congregation looked on.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said the "grief" felt around the world over the Queen's death "arises from her abundant life and loving service."

The Most Rev Justin Welby said: "People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

"The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us."

"We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership.

"Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen's example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again.'"

Thousands of people lined the streets of central London, with many more turned away as mourners descended on the capital.

2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of other members of the public attended the Abbey for the state funeral.

Charles appeared to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey
Charles appeared to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10.45am, arriving just before 11am. A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066.

The Royals follow the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey
The Royals follow the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

The State Gun Carriage used to bear the Queen to her final rest had also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey
The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked in between their parents behind the Queen's coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte's hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

As the young royals walked behind their great grandmother's coffin, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

The congregation, including world leaders and dignitaries from around the globe, inside Westminster Abbey
The congregation, including world leaders and dignitaries from around the globe, inside Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Prince George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Dean of Windsor told the congregation: “"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand with the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex during the service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand with the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex during the service. Picture: Getty

World leaders including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau arrived around an hour before the service began.

There was complete silence from the crowd close to Parliament Square, as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin slowly moved past ahead of the service.

The crowd, momentarily still and with phones held aloft to capture the moment, was around 10-people thick in places, as tens of thousands thronged the streets to say goodbye to the monarch.

A moment of silence was also held on The Mall.

Security guards asked members of the public and media to stop talking at 10.55am.

The Queen's coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage. The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

The route through Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary was lined by Royal Navy personnel and Royal Marines.

The arrival of the sailors pulling the carriage at New Palace Yard at around 10am, was heralded by the sound of their boots tapping loudly on the cobbles.

During the service, Baroness Scotland told the congregation: "For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive."

The verses included the lines: "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.

"But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord."

The wreath which adorns the Queen's coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

Also included are English oak to symbolise the strength of love, pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

These are in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

The Queen's funeral drew to a close with a lament played by The Sovereign's piper and her coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

The strains of the lament, 'Sleep, dearie, sleep', could still be heard echoing through the abbey as the piper walked off.

Shortly after, as the organist played Bach's Fantasia in C minor, soldiers of the bearer party entered from the South Quire Aisle.

As the bearers moved slowly through the abbey to place the coffin once more on the gun carriage, they were followed in procession to the Great West Door by The King and Queen Consort along with other members of the Royal Family.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin was followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, and the Princess Royal as it began its journey towards Wellington Arch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen's coffin was showered with flowers as it left London to head towards Windsor

Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor

The Queen will be taken to Windsor after her state funeral.

Last chance to say goodbye to the Queen: The coffin's route to Windsor confirmed

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

The Queen's coffin heads down the Mall in a procession with the King, other Royals, and servicemen before making its way to Windsor

Queen’s final journey: Royals march by her side as coffin makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle

Millions watch in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen is laid to rest

Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest

William and George were seen entering the abbey together

Solemn Prince William and George enter Westminster Abbey for procession

The seating plan revealed Harry was sat opposite William

Harry and Meghan sit behind King Charles as William and Kate are opposite in funeral seating plan

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, took part in royal procession in Westminster Abbey

Farewell to our beloved Gan-Gan: George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, join royal procession in Westminster Abbey

The Queen's coffin is draped in a flag and covered with royal jewels and flowers

What flag is on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin for her state funeral?

The wreath placed on top of the Queen's coffin for her funeral includes a bunch of flowers from her wedding to her late husband, Prince Philip, and a special tribute from King Charles

Flower wreath on Queen's coffin includes tribute to Prince Philip and request from King Charles

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Mourners have been turned away from the procession route for the Queen's coffin after London City Hall said viewing sites and footpaths were full.

London's full: Mourners turned away from procession route after viewing sites hit capacity

Harry and Meghan's children have been left in the US.

Harry and Meghan's children to miss Queen's funeral after being left at home in US

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service: What medals does he have?

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Timetable of Her Majesty's state funeral

How Britain will say farewell to its Queen: Full schedule of Elizabeth II's state funeral

assad

Queen to be interred wearing wedding band and precious pair of pearl earrings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Frerichs

Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Satellite image showing the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, in the southern Mykolaiv region of Ukraine (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Ukraine says Russian missile struck close to nuclear plant

Valery Polyakov

Valery Polyakov, who took longest single trip to space, dies

Taiwan Earthquake

Stranded tourists safe as repairs begin after Taiwan quake

Joe Biden's limo The Beast takes the President to Westminster Abbey

Joe Biden's 'Beast' gets 'stuck in traffic': President's motorcade held up on way to the Queen’s funeral
Britain Royals Biden

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

The full list of music to be played at the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II state funeral: all of the music played during the service

Trains have been halted and roads closed off.

London grinds to a halt as roads shut and trains into Paddington suspended as million people try to enter capital
Japan Typhoon

Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment

Policing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behindPolicing anti-monarchy protestors properly 'not a hard job', insists barrister behind blank-placard experiment
NHS Manager fed up at portrayal over bank holiday cancellations

NHS Manager 'fed up' at service's portrayal over Queen's bank holiday cancellations

Caller drops out of queue to see the Queen's coffin

Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK
Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue

Nick Ferrari slams overzealous security taking sweets from old ladies in lying in state queue
Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London