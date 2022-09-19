A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

King Charles led the nation in mourning today for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

King Charles led the nation in mourning as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest today.

Watched by millions around the world, Charles, 73, grieved for his mother, at one point appearing to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey.

In deeply moving scenes, Charles led his children and grandchildren and other royals as the Queen’s life and legacy was honoured and remembered by millions of people.

The Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry followed solemnly behind as the late Queen was carried into Westminster Abbey.

Live updates: Nation mourns as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex followed in dignified silence as the congregation looked on.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said the "grief" felt around the world over the Queen's death "arises from her abundant life and loving service."

The Most Rev Justin Welby said: "People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

"The grief of this day - felt not only by the late Queen's family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world - arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us."

"We will all face the merciful judgement of God: we can all share the Queen's hope which in life and death inspired her servant leadership.

"Service in life, hope in death. All who follow the Queen's example, and inspiration of trust and faith in God, can with her say: 'We will meet again.'"

Thousands of people lined the streets of central London, with many more turned away as mourners descended on the capital.

2,000 royals, world leaders, VIPs and hundreds of other members of the public attended the Abbey for the state funeral.

Charles appeared to wipe away a tear as the coffin entered Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

The State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin began its funeral procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at around 10.45am, arriving just before 11am. A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066.

The Royals follow the Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

The State Gun Carriage used to bear the Queen to her final rest had also been previously used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Mountbatten.

The coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked in between their parents behind the Queen's coffin as part of a solemn procession through Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte's hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

As the young royals walked behind their great grandmother's coffin, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her while George had his arms by his side.

The congregation, including world leaders and dignitaries from around the globe, inside Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

Prince George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Dean of Windsor told the congregation: “"Here, where Queen Elizabeth was married and crowned, we gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stand with the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex during the service. Picture: Getty

World leaders including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau arrived around an hour before the service began.

There was complete silence from the crowd close to Parliament Square, as the State Gun Carriage carrying the Queen's coffin slowly moved past ahead of the service.

The crowd, momentarily still and with phones held aloft to capture the moment, was around 10-people thick in places, as tens of thousands thronged the streets to say goodbye to the monarch.

A moment of silence was also held on The Mall.

Security guards asked members of the public and media to stop talking at 10.55am.

The Queen's coffin was carried from New Palace Yard towards Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy State Funeral Gun Carriage. The coffin was followed by the King and other members of the royal family on foot, including the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

The route through Parliament Square, Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary was lined by Royal Navy personnel and Royal Marines.

The arrival of the sailors pulling the carriage at New Palace Yard at around 10am, was heralded by the sound of their boots tapping loudly on the cobbles.

During the service, Baroness Scotland told the congregation: "For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive."

The verses included the lines: "O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.

"But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord."

The wreath which adorns the Queen's coffin includes flowers requested by King Charles.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage have been chosen for their symbolism.

They include rosemary, for remembrance, and myrtle cut from a plant which was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet. Myrtle is an ancient symbol of a happy marriage.

Also included are English oak to symbolise the strength of love, pelargoniums, garden roses, autumnal hydrangea, sedum, dahlias and scabious.

These are in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, to reflect the Royal Standard.

The Queen's funeral drew to a close with a lament played by The Sovereign's piper and her coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to be placed on the State Gun Carriage.

The strains of the lament, 'Sleep, dearie, sleep', could still be heard echoing through the abbey as the piper walked off.

Shortly after, as the organist played Bach's Fantasia in C minor, soldiers of the bearer party entered from the South Quire Aisle.

As the bearers moved slowly through the abbey to place the coffin once more on the gun carriage, they were followed in procession to the Great West Door by The King and Queen Consort along with other members of the Royal Family.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin was followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, and the Princess Royal as it began its journey towards Wellington Arch.