King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

King Charles will take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony next month amid his ongoing cancer treatment, it is understood.

Despite taking part in the ceremony as part of his return to royal duties, the King will inspect the soldiers from a carriage.

This traditionally takes place with the monarch on horseback but Buckingham Palace has amended protocol for Charles next month.

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and will now take part in one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

But it is unclear whether the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will attend.

The ceremony will take place in over two weeks' time on Saturday, June 15.

L-R: Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during last years' Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III saluting as he departed Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Picture: Alamy

During the ceremony, which takes place on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, it is understood the King will carry out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.

The change from last year's ceremony, where Charles inspected the troops on horseback, reflects earlier Buckingham Palace briefings where it was highlighted that each engagement by the King would be reviewed and adaptations made when advised by doctors.

Trooping the Colour is a yearly parade that takes place on the King's official birthday and is performed on Horse Guards Parade.

Over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade alongside two hundred horses and hundreds of musicians.

The parade route extends from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guard Parade and back again.

It comes after the King returned to Royal duties last month, making several visits to cancer centres and has since been announced as patron of Cancer Research UK.

The Palace has not revealed what kind of cancer the King has, or what treatment he has been receiving but confirmed he began a "schedule of regular treatments" in February.

His cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Trooping the Colour in June last year. Picture: Alamy

Queen Camilla and The Princess of Wales travel along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour, June 2023. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was announced that the King would make his first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis next month as he visits Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Both Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer.

It will come after all three royals attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5.