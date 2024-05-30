King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage

30 May 2024, 12:08 | Updated: 30 May 2024, 12:58

King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage
King to take part in Trooping the Colour ceremony but will inspect soldiers from carriage. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

King Charles will take part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony next month amid his ongoing cancer treatment, it is understood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite taking part in the ceremony as part of his return to royal duties, the King will inspect the soldiers from a carriage.

This traditionally takes place with the monarch on horseback but Buckingham Palace has amended protocol for Charles next month.

Charles has recently returned to public-facing duties while still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and will now take part in one of the highlights of the royal calendar.

But it is unclear whether the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, will attend.

The ceremony will take place in over two weeks' time on Saturday, June 15.

L-R: Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during last years' Trooping the Colour
L-R: Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during last years' Trooping the Colour. Picture: Alamy
King Charles III saluting as he departed Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023
King Charles III saluting as he departed Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Moment 'Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple' arrested by police after racking up nearly £1,200 in unpaid food bills

Read More: The Czech is in the Post: Royal Mail accepts £3.5billion takeover bid from Czech billionaire

During the ceremony, which takes place on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, it is understood the King will carry out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.

The change from last year's ceremony, where Charles inspected the troops on horseback, reflects earlier Buckingham Palace briefings where it was highlighted that each engagement by the King would be reviewed and adaptations made when advised by doctors.

Trooping the Colour is a yearly parade that takes place on the King's official birthday and is performed on Horse Guards Parade.

Over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade alongside two hundred horses and hundreds of musicians.

The parade route extends from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guard Parade and back again.

It comes after the King returned to Royal duties last month, making several visits to cancer centres and has since been announced as patron of Cancer Research UK.

The Palace has not revealed what kind of cancer the King has, or what treatment he has been receiving but confirmed he began a "schedule of regular treatments" in February.

His cancer was discovered during an unrelated procedure for an enlarged prostate.

Trooping the Colour in June last year.
Trooping the Colour in June last year. Picture: Alamy
Queen Camilla and The Princess of Wales travel along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour, June 2023
Queen Camilla and The Princess of Wales travel along The Mall in a carriage at Trooping The Colour, June 2023. Picture: Alamy

It comes after it was announced that the King would make his first overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis next month as he visits Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Both Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6.

Meanwhile, Prince William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer.

It will come after all three royals attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth on June 5.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heath Ledger in the Dark Knight, 2008

Man who ‘identifies’ as The Joker from Batman accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend who he called 'his Harley Quinn'

Soldiers help inter the remains of recently identified Greek soldiers who were killed in Cyprus in 1974s

Families reclaim remains of 15 Greek soldiers killed in Cyprus in 1974

Angela Rayner has defended Diane Abbott amid an ongoing row over the MP's future

'No reason' why Diane Abbott can't stand in general election as Labour MP, says Angela Rayner

Richard Tice has called for a police crackdown on ‘cash only’ barber shops

'Barber shops are fronts for money laundering drug money' claims Reform UK leader Richard Tice after LBC question

A nine-year-old girl is in critical condition after a firearm was discharged from a motorbike near a restaurant in Hackney.

Girl, 9, in critical condition after being 'innocent victim' in Hackney shooting outside restaurant

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Czech Defence Capabilities Event at Prague-Kbely Airport in Prague

Blinken condemns ‘poison’ of Russian misinformation

Kate will take part in the ceremony next month

Kate will not take part in Colonel's Review ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony next month, palace confirms

The groom reportedly found out 12 days after getting married.

Shocked groom finds out ‘wife’ is a man who was dressing as a woman just 12 days after getting married

Israel soldiers drive a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank car-ramming attack

Election volunteers count ballots in Johannesburg

Early South Africa election results put ruling ANC below 50%

Diego Maradona and West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher with their World Cup trophies in 1986

Maradona’s heirs lose court bid to block sale of World Cup Golden Ball trophy

An Israeli armored vehicle is seen near the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, on May 29, 2024

Israel shoots down cruise missile ‘fired from Iraq’ as IDF seizes control of entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain parliament gives final approval to amnesty law for Catalonia separatists

A Shiite Muslim holds a photograph of late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi

Iran opens registration for presidential election after Raisi’s helicopter death

Geri Halliwell had an awkward faux pas on her Instagram.

‘Sent images to Pippa’: Geri Halliwell's birthday tribute to Mel B goes viral after awkward PR gaffe

Attendees at the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum

China’s Xi pledges more Gaza aid and talks trade at summit with Arab leaders

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bernard, 41, and Ann McDonagh, 39, both of Sandfields, Port Talbot

Moment 'Britain's worst dine-and-dash couple' arrested by police after racking up nearly £1,200 in unpaid food bills
Lawrence Lau outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in national security case

File image of KLM Cityhopper departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Witnesses tell of 'hellish noise' as person 'sucked into plane engine' at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport
The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found

Two bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands
'What on earth are they doing?!': Chancellor slams junior doctors' strike before election as 'political football'

'What on earth are they doing?!': Chancellor slams junior doctors' strike before election as 'political football'
The watch firm where Oliver White had been working before he became a victim in a £2.8 raid has said he 'shouldn't have been left alone'.

Watch dealer 'should never have been left alone' in store - as hunt continues for suspects who posed as wealthy clients
A laptop screen showing a computer virus warning

Four arrested as international police operation takes down ransomware networks

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has refused to rule out new taxes.

Hunt refuses to rule out new taxes but says Tories' 'direction of travel' is lower taxation
General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health

General Election LIVE: Labour vows police boost, Tories dispute plan; Lib Dems target school mental health
Faiza Shaheen has been blocked from standing following concerns over a post she allegedly liked on X.

Labour candidate blocked from standing following 'questions over social media posts'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle
King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism

King Charles to plant first seedling from Sycamore Gap tree months after historic tree was felled in act of vandalism
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit