King's Cross Facial Recognition Technology Under Investigation

15 August 2019, 18:51

The technology has faced criticism from multiple sides
The technology has faced criticism from multiple sides. Picture: PA

The Information Commissioner's Office has said it is "deeply concerned" about the technology.

The UK's data protection watchdog will be launching an investigation into the use of facial recognition technology at King's Cross station over fears it breaks privacy laws.

The Information Commissioner's Office is also currently looking into how the technology is being used and if it contradicts UK data protection laws.

The organisation has said that they are "deeply concerned" over the increased use of the technology.

It was previously discovered that a live face-scanning system was being used across the 67-acre station.

The developer, Argent, has stated that the technology is in place to "ensure public safety" and is one of "a number of detection and tracking methods in place".

However, the company has not disclosed how long the technology has been in place, whether there is legal basis for their use and what systems are in place to protect the data it collects.

The Information Commissioner's Office has stated that, "scanning people's faces as they lawfully go about their daily lives, in order to identify them, is a potential threat to privacy that should concern us all."

"Put simply, any organisations wanting to use facial recognition technology must comply with the law, and they must do so in a fair, transparent and accountable way,"

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed his concerns, and said that there was "serious and widespread concern" about the legality of facial recognition.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

President Trump urged Israel to ban both women on his Twitter

Israel Bans Two US Congresswomen From Visiting

Virgin Galactic says its new spaceport is 'operationally functional'

King's Cross facial recognition cameras under investigation

The Swastika flag was hung on the house early this morning

Man Arrested Over Swastika Flag That Appeared On House In South Wales

Huawei boss: 'UK won't say no to us' in the roll-out of 5G

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?