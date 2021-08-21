Kingston: Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in town centre

21 August 2021, 18:37

Police were called to Clarence Street at 3:45am on Saturday 21 August
Police were called to Clarence Street at 3:45am on Saturday 21 August. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in south-west London.

The 22 year-old was found by police who were called out at 3.45am on Saturday to reports of a disturbance in Clarence Street, Kingston.

The Metropolitan Police said a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon while an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both men are in custody at a south London police station.

The 22 year-old had been taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where he was later pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

Superintendent Richard Smith, of the local policing team in Kingston, said he is "truly saddened" and passed on his condolences as detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command began their investigation.

He said: "It is right that we do not speculate and give them the time and space they need to complete their enquiries.

"I understand the concern this will cause within the community, although I would like to stress that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1211/21AUG, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

