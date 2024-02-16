How did they vote? Full list of Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election results

16 February 2024, 06:35 | Updated: 16 February 2024, 06:38

Labour won the two by-elections on Friday.
Labour won the two by-elections on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Labour overturned two Tory majorities in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections on Friday - here’s a breakdown of how constituents voted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In Wellingborough, Gen Kitchen won 13,844 votes compared to her Tory opponent Helen Harrison who polled 7,408.

This means that the Labour MP achieved a majority of 6,436 and swing of 28.5% in the Northamptonshire seat - the largest swing of this parliament and the second largest since World War Two.

It was just short of the largest post-war by-election swing from Tory to Labour, which was 29.1% at the Dudley West by-election in December 1994.

Labour needed to achieve a shift of 17.9% to win - meaning 18 in every 100 people who voted Conservative in 2019 needed to switch sides in order for them to overturn the former Tory stronghold.

It is the third biggest Tory majority the party has overturned at a by-election since the war, behind those at Mid Bedfordshire in October 2023 (24,664) and Selby & Ainsty in July 2023 (20,137).

Voter turnout was 30,145, which is around 38.1% of the eligible electorate.

It is the first time Labour has represented the seat of Wellingborough since 2005.

Read more: Keir Starmer hails 'fantastic results' in Wellingborough and Kingswood as Rishi Sunak is dealt double by-election defeat

Read more: Labour wins Kingswood as Rishi Sunak faces double by-election misery

Gen Kitchen achieved a swing of 28.5% in Wellingborough.
Gen Kitchen achieved a swing of 28.5% in Wellingborough. Picture: Alamy

In Kingswood, Damien Egan took the seat in Gloucestershire which had been held by Tory MP Chris Skidmore since 2010.

He won 11,176 votes, while Tory candidate Sam Bromiley polled 8,675, giving Labour a majority of 2,501.

The turnout was 24,905, which is around 37.1% of eligible voters in the constituency.

Labour needed a swing in the share of the vote of 11.4% to secure victory in the Kingswood seat, and went on to achieve 16.4%.

The constituency of Kingswood is being abolished at the next general election, which by law must take place no later than January 2025, meaning Mr Egan will represent the seat for only a few months.

But he has already been selected as Labour's candidate at the general election for the new constituency of Bristol North East, which incorporates part of Kingswood.

Labour's Damien Egan achieved a majority of 2,501.
Labour's Damien Egan achieved a majority of 2,501. Picture: Alamy

The results mean that the Conservatives have lost more by-elections in a single parliament than any government since the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the Reform party made major gains in the two by-elections, as it finished third in Wellingborough with 13% of the vote, its best performance at a by-election yet.

Reform candidate Ben Habib received 3,919 votes for the Northamptonshire seat.

In Kingswood, it also finished in third place with 10% of the vote, its second-best performance behind Wellingborough.

Reform candidate Rupert Lowe polled 2,758 votes for the Gloucestershire seat.

Labour's wins mean the Conservatives have now lost 10 by-elections in the course of this parliament - two more than the eight defeats suffered by the 1992-97 Conservative administration led by John Major.

It is more than any previous government since the 1966-70 Labour administration of Harold Wilson, which endured 15 losses.

The result is a double blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The result is a double blow for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Wellingborough full result list:

Gen Kitchen (Labour) 13,844

Helen Harrison (Conservative) 7,408

Ben Habib (Reform) 3,919

Ana Savage Gunn (Liberal Democrat) 1,422

Marion Turner-Hawes (no description) 1,115

Will Morris (Green) 1,020

Kev Watts (Independent) 533

Alex Merola (Britain First) 477

Nick The Flying Brick (Monster Raving Loony)

Andre Pyne-Bailey (Independent) 172

Ankit Love Jay Mala (no description) 18

Kingswood full result list:

Damien Egan (Labour) 11,176

Sam Bromiley (Conservative) 8,675

Rupert Lowe (Reform) 2,578

Lorraine Francis (Green) 1,450

Andrew Brown (Liberal Democrat) 861

Nicholas Wood (Ukip) 129

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu rejects ‘international dictates’ on resolution with Palestinians

India Factory Fire

At least 11 dead as fire sweeps through New Delhi paint factory

Labour has won the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

Rishi Sunak suffers double by-election nightmare as Labour overturn massive majorities in Wellingborough and Kingswood

Jeremy Hunt has shelved plans to cut income tax

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt 'shelves plans for 2p cut to income tax' after UK slips into recession

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track

Labour has won the Kingswood by-election

Labour wins Kingswood as Rishi Sunak faces double by-election misery

Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back.

'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand

Voting has finished in two by-elections

Polls close in Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections as Rishi Sunak faces double defeat

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greece legalises same-sex civil marriage

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Two teens arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing of boy, 16, in Bristol

Biden

Russia has obtained a troubling emerging anti-satellite weapon, White House says

Space-based nuclear weapons in Vladimir Putin's hands could cause devastating 'electromagnetic pulses' wiping out satellites and leaving behind an 'environment of radiation', a space security expert has told LBC

How Russia could cause chaos with a space-based nuclear weapon, targeting satellites and releasing devastating radiation

Palestinians carrying their belongings

Israeli soldiers storm southern Gaza’s main hospital after attack kills patient

Christian Horner has broken his silence

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner breaks silence over 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

LA Premiere of “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story”

Zendaya, JLo, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth announced as Met Gala co-chairs

Most endangered baby names for 2024 revealed

Baby names at risk of going extinct in 2024: Full list of monikers vanishing as celebs and unusual spellings abandoned

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roy Hodgson has being taken to hospital after falling ill

Ex-England manager Roy Hodgson in hospital after falling ill as rumours of Crystal Palace sacking swirl
Donald Trump

Trump to stand trial on hush money charges in March, judge rules

Building destroyed by airstrike

Hezbollah vows to retaliate after 10 civilians die in Israeli airstrikes

A woman has been kicked off a plane for using the toilet too many times, reducing her to tears, she has claimed

Woman booted off flight for using toilet too many times due to 'upset stomach' after trip to Mexico
Two juveniles have been arrested after the shooting

Two juveniles arrested over Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting as police say attack was 'personal dispute'
Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade seemed to stem from dispute, police say

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Planned strikes next week by London Overground workers have been called off after a pay offer was improved, the RMT union announced

London Overground strikes by RMT workers called off for next week following improved pay offer
Steve Wright died aged 69 after an 'incident' at his London home

Steve Wright’s brother says ‘he could have looked after himself better’ after star DJ’s ‘unexpected’ death
HMS Prince of Wales departs Portsmouth on Monday 12th February for Exercise Steadfast Defender in place of its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth

Rishi Sunak contemplates defence budget boost amid warship concerns and foreign threats

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit