Kirsten Dunst reveals she was asked ‘completely inappropriate question’ by male director when she was 16

3 April 2024, 11:44 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 11:47

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience in Hollywood when she was a teenager.
Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience in Hollywood when she was a teenager. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Hollywood actor Kirsten Dunst has opened up about an incident where she was asked an ‘inappropriate question’ by a director during an audition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dunst, 41, said the incident took place when she was 16 and had been auditioning for a sought-after role in a film.

“A male director had me in his office, by myself, and was asking me about this movie he wanted me for,” she told The Telegraph.

“And then, completely out of the blue, asked me this inappropriate question.”

She said she wasn’t sure if the director, who she did not name, was working anymore but added that the question had “nothing to do with acting”.

“And it wasn’t that what he said was just ‘a bit off’. It was totally improper. And I remember sitting there and knowing that something was wrong, but with no idea what I should do.”

Dunst with her husband Jesse Plemons.
Dunst with her husband Jesse Plemons. Picture: Alamy

Dunst said she later confided in her mum over what had happened, as she admitted it was only thanks to her mum she was able to avoid such behaviour in Hollywood.

After that, her mum withdrew her from the process and told the director she wouldn’t be making the film.

“I was only able to avoid that predatory side of the business because wherever I went, my mother was literally always right there,” Dunst added.

Dunst also spoke about the pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man films.
Dunst also spoke about the pay gap between her and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man films. Picture: Alamy

Dunst is returning to the screen this year for the release of Civil War after a three-year hiatus - her longest break from acting since she was a child.

Speaking to the outlet, she also discussed the gender pay gap between her and former co-star Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man films.

She said the pay gap between the two was “very extreme” despite the fact her career so far - she had just featured in the Hollywood blockbuster Bring it On - should have commanded a larger salary because she was “bringing something to the table”.

But she said she had “no awareness of that” or the fact she was being paid “much, much less than Tobey”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Zimbabwe Drought Disaster

Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over widespread drought

Officers have confirmed the remains will be sent away for a full analysis.

'Human remains' found in Croydon park just a few hundred yards from two local schools - as Met launch investigation

Philip Theophilou had been permitted to leave a mental health facility unescorted.

Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

It is understood that the number of complaints could have reached as high as 3,800.

Police Scotland hit with almost 4,000 complaints in first 48 hours of Humza Yousaf's new hate crime law

Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Pope shows off rosary of dead Ukrainian soldier as he denounces ‘madness of war’

Royal Mail wants to cut the number of second class deliveries in a service shake-up

Royal Mail wants to halve second class letter deliveries to three times a week under massive shake-up

Taiwan Earthquake

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills at least nine

Monkeys eat fruit during a festival in Thailand

Plan unveiled to end years of monkey mayhem in city in Thailand

The IDF has admitted to making a 'grave mistake' by attacking the convoy, killing seven including three Brits

'He will be remembered as a hero': Family pays tribute to British aid worker among victims of 'senseless' Israel strike

The European Central Bank is reflected in the river in Frankfurt, Germany

Inflation in Europe falls more than expected to 2.4%

Pouria Zeraati, 36, was stabbed outside his home in Wimbledon

Manhunt launched for three man 'hit squad' suspected of stabbing Iran journalist outside his London home

The singer is seen as one of the heroines of the body positivity movement but this has also led her to be the subject of fat-shaming comments and online abuse.

Lizzo speaks out and reveals real reason behind 'I'm quitting music' statement

Newly recruited soldiers at the end of their training at a military base close to Kyiv, Ukraine in 2023

Ukraine lowers conscription age to plug shortfall in troops fighting Russia

People bring candles and flowers at the school in Finland

Mourners gather outside school in Finland following fatal shooting

The 'car graveyard' has been 'ruined by influencers'.

Influencers blamed for ruining ‘beautiful places’ as Welsh ‘cavern of lost souls’ is blighted by graffiti and litter

Ms Spielman said: “I absolutely did what I think was the right thing at a tremendously difficult time"

Former Ofsted chief tells LBC Ruth Perry inspection was error-free and they apologised for 'distress' her death caused

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taiwan has been hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Death toll rises to seven and over 700 injured as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years
A vehicle carrying Fu Bao

South Koreans bid emotional farewell to beloved panda leaving for China

Tony Harrington died in November last year

Retired vet, 77, found dead in garden after he was attacked by seven dogs including his own pet
JK Rowling has vowed to back any women pursued by police over the new law.

JK Rowling vows to stand by ‘lower-profile women’ who are pursued by police under Scotland’s new hate crime law
Children line up to receive food in Haiti

Surge in gang violence sees more than 53,000 flee Haiti’s capital in three weeks

The IDF has admitted to making a 'grave mistake'.

Israel admits ‘grave mistake’ after three British ex-forces heroes among seven killed in mistaken rocket on aid convoy
Taiwan has been hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Four dead as Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years with locals trapped in buildings and more than 50 injured
Taiwan Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan and damages buildings

Three British nationals killed in an Israeli air strike are pictured as the charity releases their images

Named: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoy

Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005

Urgent appeal after convicted killer absconds from London mental health facility

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Balmoral Castle set to open to visitors

King Charles to open up Balmoral Castle to public for first time

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit