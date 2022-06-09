Hospitals 'slow and unimaginative' with visiting rules post-Covid, says Kirstie Allsopp

By Emma Soteriou

Hospitals are "wildly slow and unimaginative" with visiting rules following the Covid pandemic, Kirstie Allsopp has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC'S Tonight with Andrew Marr, Ms Allsopp explained that restrictions still in place - such as patients having to choose designated visitors for the duration of their stay - put "enormous" pressure on families unnecessarily.

"Do you think some hospitals have simply been far too slow and unimaginative?" Andrew asked.

"I think they've been wildly slow and unimaginative and the reason I think that is because there are hospitals who have normal visiting practices," Ms Allsopp said.

"Obviously, it isn't a free for all - hospitals aren't Disneyland - two visitors around the bed is quite enough and 11am to 8pm, 'don't stay too long'... that's all reasonable.

"But if many hospitals are able to do that there's no data to support the hospitals who aren't doing that."

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

She went on to say: "There are hospitals all over the country which have enormous differences.

"As I said, there are some hospitals where you can only visit by appointment or, worse, they have a system called 'purpose for visit'.

"If someone has suffered from a stroke or post operative delirium or has received bad news and needs rushed surgery, they're in shock.

"Familiar faces are incredibly, medically, important to them."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Ms Allsopp added: "If you are struggling to get access to a family member, look at the guidance.

"NHS England have said that you should be allowed and that visitors are important.

"If your local hospital isn't doing that, you really need to get on to PALS (Patient Advice and Liaison Service) and get vocal about it."