Minister switches heating off at home after feeling price hike rises 'very significantly'

1 April 2022, 08:46 | Updated: 1 April 2022, 09:07

Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky"
Kit Malthouse revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky". Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Megan Hinton

Government minister Kit Malthouse has revealed he is finding the cost of living crisis "tricky" as the price of fuel, energy and oil sky rocket in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the policing minister revealed his household had begun to make cut backs as they grapple with the soaring cost of oil central heating, including turning off the heating in his home from today and instead burning a log fire to keep warm.

When grilled by Nick on whether or not Chancellor Rishi Sunak should "open his cheque book" to help those struggling with the cost of living, Mr Malthouse said: "Well I don't think we have a tenure, we recognise it is really really tough out here.

"I mean I am sitting here with my smart metre thing telling me how much I am spending an hour in my home. It is really tough we recognise that.

"And in fact I tried to log onto my power company app last night and it wasn't working either so. And remember the chancellor just like every MP is rooted in the experience of his constituency, sitting down in his surgeries as I will be doing later today, talking to the constituents about their problems and how they live under problems they face."

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

Read more: At least 6 protesters arrested as 'key oil' terminals blocked by eco mob

Mr Malthouse said the Chancellor is monitoring the problem day by day and said if the "economy allows" further measures to be implemented, he will consider it, admitting the UK is "facing huge debts" since Covid.

When asked by Nick what cutbacks have been made in Mr Malthouse's property amid the crisis he explained: "Honestly the day today is quite tricky as you know Nick I have got children who need to be fed and that cost is rising, my fuel prices are rising quite significantly.

"And I have to say I am on, in my constituency, on oil, still sadly, central heating."

Nick said the cost to heat his house must be "exorbitant" to which the Policing Minister said: "And of course oil I'm unafraid to tell you does not come under the energy cap so people in rural areas are suffering from the oil price rise so we are feeling it very significantly.

"I have to confess to you we did convert last year to electric vehicles so we are feeling the electric price too but not through the petrol so that is a challenge for everybody."

Read more: 'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500

Read more: Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Brits today woke up to a massive hike on the limit they can be charged for energy, as MPs awoke to a £2,000 pay rise.

The next grim milestone in the cost-of-living crisis arrived as the energy price cap rose by 54%, meaning households face much higher costs for heating and powering their homes.

The squeeze comes amid soaring inflation, compounded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Government will point to a package of support announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak but already members of his own party have suggested he will need to announce more help.

And of no comfort to Brits trying to make ends meet, MPs today saw their pay climb by an extra £2,212 a year, taking their salary to £84,144.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the new price cap rise, money saving expert Martin Lewis told LBC: "I didn't think it was going to be anywhere near as bad as this. I thought it was just going to be bad, I didn't think it would be catastrophic."

Whilst Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: "The energy price cap rise will be potentially ruinous for millions of people across the country."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former NPower CEO Paul Massara warns when the energy price cap is reset in October there could be another increase of between £400-800.

Families face an extra £800 energy bill rise in October, former NPower boss warns

Breaking
Just Stop Oil has blocked 'key oil' terminals in England.

Eco mob protesters arrested after mass blockade of seven 'key oil' terminals

Oscars producer Will Packer (bottom right) said LAPD were prepared to arrest Will Smith at the show for battery.

Police were 'prepared' to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap, Oscars producer claims

Brits woke up to a huge energy bill price hike

Cost of living crisis: Brits wake up to soaring energy bills as MPs get £2k pay rise

Boris Johnson has been criticised for Thursday's U-turning

Boris 'U-turns twice on gay conversion therapy and will now ban it'

court

Father jailed over Doncaster dog attack which killed 12-day-old baby

Nicola Sturgeon at the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard

'Were you signing Lionel Messi?': Nicola Sturgeon quizzed over ferries fiasco costs

Nadhim Zahawi defended the Chancellor over the Spring Statement.

Zahawi backs under-fire Sunak as Tories say more help is needed on eve of soaring bills

smith footage

New angle of Will Smith Oscars slap shows Jada Pinkett-Smith's reaction during incident

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road

Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

mugshots

Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Father and son Cecil and Philip Burdett arriving at Leicester Crown Court

'Extreme' hoarder, 93, and son left daughter to die in 'horrific' bedroom conditions

putin

Putin threatens to cut off Europe's gas supply unless it's paid in roubles

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

mugshot

British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings
Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500
Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike
Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey
Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights
A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the local elections could have an effect on Boris Johnson's future

Local elections could have a ‘real effect’ on whether Boris stays in No10 Marr says
Hormone therapy means trans women can compete ‘meaningfully’ in most sports

Hormone therapy means trans women compete ‘meaningfully’ in sport, says Olympic adviser
Martin lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy

Martin Lewis explains how Brits' bills will rise by £1700 a year - and that’s just for energy
Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police