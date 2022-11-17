Police hunt man armed with kitchen knife who tried to rob woman at home in London while she carried her child

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting two men who tried to rob a woman in her home at knifepoint while she was clutching her child.

The woman, 22, was left “terrified” after she was forced into her kitchen at knifepoint by one of the men, who demanded money.

Nothing was taken and the woman and her child were uninjured, police said.

Officers said that at 1.24pm on Tuesday November 15 the woman was at her home when two men knocked on her door and forced their way in to the home in Wandsworth.

Police are hunting two men who robbed a mother at knifepoint in her own home. Picture: Metropolitan Police

In harrowing CCTV footage, the woman, in her dressing gown, is forced into a kitchen area while holding her toddler under one arm.

A man, wearing a white hoodie and a Tesco fleece, holds a kitchen knife to the back of the woman’s neck while threatening her.

Police issued images of two men they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Sergeant Cerith Jones, investigating, said: "The community will be appalled by this awful incident and I know many people will want to reach out and help us identify them.

Police said the raid at the woman's home left her 'terrified'. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I urge local people to please check your doorbell and dash cam footage for any material that could assist us. If you were in the vicinity and saw two men acting suspiciously, or running away, we want to hear from you.

"The young woman was terrified and it is imperative that we catch the men responsible."

Police said they will be conducting extra patrols in the area over the coming days to help reassure local people.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 3421/15 Nov or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.