Tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend jumped from hotel balcony and 'died by suicide,' police say

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 'died of suicide' on Monday evening after jumping from a hotel balcony in Miami, police said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hockey player’s death was announced by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa on social messaging site Telegram on Tuesday.

Media in Belarus said he died from a ‘detached blood clot’.

However authorities in Miami have taken over the investigation as an 'apparent suicide’, saying he ‘jumped from a balcony’ at a five-star resort.

Miami Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday: “According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39am, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981). No foul play is suspected.”

The Russian hockey club said: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

“He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

“Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev, and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.

“May his memory burn bright.”

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka still plans to play in an upcoming tournament in Miami, where she is seeded second.

Read more: Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'chosen as new James Bond', with actor 'to sign deal to take over from Daniel Craig this week'

Read more: 'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip

Koltsov celebrates after scoring in a match in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Sabalenka is in Miami preparing for the upcoming Miami Open and Koltsov is thought to have joined her in Florida before his shock passing.

Koltsov started dating tennis player Sabalenka in 2021. He has three children from a previous relationship named Daniel, Alexander and Stefan.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. Picture: Alamy

Sabalenka wrote on Instagram on his birthday last year: "I love you @koltsov2021.

"Happy birthday my love. You are my dearest person, my best friend and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health.

"I hope we will have everything we planned I love you."

Koltsov supported Sabalenka in Melbourne and watcher her lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for the second year in a row.