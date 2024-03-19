'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip

19 March 2024, 08:32 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 08:52

Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together
Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

A minister called for ‘privacy’ for the Princess of Wales this morning as video footage emerged of Kate on a trip to a farm shop with her husband.

Smiling Kate was spotted on a shopping trip to a farm shop in Windsor with William as she continues to recover from surgery.

Asked about the Princess of Wales pictures this morning on LBC, culture secretary Lucy Frazer said: "She is a remarkable lady and I think we should give her a bit of privacy... at the moment she is recovering from an operation and I think we should respect her privacy."

Lucy Frazer comments on Princess Kate's privacy

Footage of the princess showed her carrying bags of shopping into the car park.

It comes amid ongoing speculation over her health and whereabouts after she stepped down from public duties while recovering from abdominal surgery.

She is not expected to return to public engagements until Easter, after having had the operation on January 17.

Kate was seen dressed in leggings and a hoodie in the clip shared with the Sun.

Kate's last public appearance with the rest of the family on Christmas Day
Kate's last public appearance with the rest of the family on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

A witness who spotted the couple earlier told the paper: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there.

"Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well."

Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not with them.

Kate's last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Despite her not being expected to return before April 17, Kate is not thought to have ruled out joining the rest of the royal family in a traditional walk to church on Easter Sunday.

A palace source noted there had been "no confirmation either way" that she would join her family for the service, according to the Telegraph.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that it she is entitled to privacy around her personal medical information.

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture
Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture. Picture: Twitter

Speculation around Kate's absence escalated last week after she shared a family photo to mark Mother's. Day, which was later confirmed to have been edited.

Kate said she wanted to try and make the photo "the best it could be" before its release.

Six of the world's leading picture agencies including the Press Association pulled the photo from their wires and libraries amid concern that the "source has manipulated the image".

One royal source told celebrity news site Page Six: "It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery.

"Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace."

Kensington Palace has insisted it will not be reissuing the unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

