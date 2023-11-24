Korean true crime fan jailed for life after murdering stranger 'out of curiosity' in frenzied knife attack

'Curiosity' killer Jung Yoo-jung, 23 was handed a life sentence for killing a tutor in a frenzied knife attack. Picture: Busan police

By Asher McShane

A Korean woman has been jailed for life after murdeirng a stranger ‘out of curiosity’.

Jung Yoo-jung, 23, was obsessed with crime novels and true crime TV, and scored highly on psychopath tests, police said.

In May, she used an app to meet up with an English teacher, before stabbing her to death.

She posed as the mother of a high school student who needed English lessons, then showed up at the tutor’s house in a school uniform she bought online. After being let inside, she stabbed the woman more than 100 times, continuing the attack even after the victim died.

She dismembered her victim before taking a taxi to dump the remains in parkland near a river north of the city of Busan.

She was arrested after a taxi driver tipped off police about a customer who dumped a blood-soaked suitcase in woodland.

She was sentenced to life in jail today, with the judge saying the killing had "spread fear in society that one can become a victim for no reason" and "incited a general distrust" among the community.

The killing shocked South Korea. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty. Jung admitted the crime in June, saying she was suffering from hallucinations at the time.

She eventually confessed that her interest in committing a murder had come from watching true crime shows and TV programmes.