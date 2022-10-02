'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

2 October 2022, 23:29

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to stand firm on tax cuts in his keynote speech at the Tory party conference, despite the looming threat of a Tory rebellion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor's mini-budget triggered turmoil, with the pound plummeting and the Bank of England being forced to make a £65 billion emergency intervention to restore order.

But Mr Kwarteng will tell activists on Monday that "we must stay the course" with his plans to avoid a future of "slow, managed decline".

The plan to axe the 45% income tax rate for top earners and scrap the curbs on bankers' bonuses at a time when many households face a cost-of-living crisis has been condemned by political opponents and Tory critics, with Mr Kwarteng bearing the brunt of the criticism.

Prime Minister Liz Truss was accused of throwing Mr Kwarteng under a bus by singling him out as responsible for the tax cut, saying "it was a decision the Chancellor made", rather than one debated by the entire Cabinet.

In his speech in Birmingham, Mr Kwarteng will insist the gamble made by the Tories to cut taxes and axe red tape in the hope of increasing economic growth to an annual trend of 2.5% was the correct approach.

And he will highlight the strength of the dollar as a problem facing all economies, rather than one confined to the UK, which saw the pound fall to a record low against the US currency.

Read more: Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Read more: Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver a speech on Monday
Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver a speech on Monday. Picture: Alamy

However, the move has led to growing concerns of a Tory rebellion.

Ex Levelling Up minister Michael Gove earlier said he was "profoundly" concerned about the £45 billion's worth of tax cuts, particularly the abolition of the top income tax rate.

He told the PM there is an "opportunity for a course correction and a reset", adding: "I've never voted against the Conservative whip and I want therefore to make sure that we can have a civilised conversation about priorities."

Meanwhile, former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has warned Ms Truss not to have a "tin ear" to voters' concerns about rising living costs and to do a U-turn as soon as possible.

"Let's not muddy the water with... tax cuts for wealthy people right now, when the priority needs to be on everyday households," he told the BBC.

MPs are not expected to get a chance to vote on the changes until next spring, but Mr Shapps suggested enough Tory MPs would join forces with Labour and other opposition parties to defeat it.

"I don't think the House is in a place where it's likely to support that," he said.

Grant Shapps has called for a u-turn.
Grant Shapps has called for a u-turn. Picture: Alamy

Despite concerns within the party, Mr Kwarteng is set to insist his plan is "sound, credible and will increase growth", making that his "promise to the people of this country".

Setting out his "new economic deal" he will attempt to convince lenders that he has a plan to manage the Government's debt with an "iron-clad commitment to fiscal discipline".

The Government will be "wholly committed to economic growth", delivering "more businesses, more jobs, higher pay" and ultimately "more money for public services".

He will say: "I refuse to accept that it is somehow Britain's destiny to fall into middle income status or that the tax burden reaching a 70-year-high is somehow inevitable.

"It isn't, and shouldn't be.

"We needed a new approach, focused on raising economic growth.

"That is the only real way to deliver higher wages, more jobs, and crucially, revenue to fund our precious public services and it is the only way to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability.

"We must stay the course. I am confident our plan is the right one."

Michael Gove said he is "profoundly" concerned about the £45 billion's worth of tax cuts.
Michael Gove said he is "profoundly" concerned about the £45 billion's worth of tax cuts. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kwarteng's speech will come after Ms Truss failed to rule out cuts in public spending to help balance the books and the possibility of benefits facing a real-terms cut as earners on more than £150,000 see their taxes slashed.

She also said she had "learned" from the economic fallout sparked by her mini-budget but warned MPs that "status quo" is not an option for the nation’s finances.

She told Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, saying "the status quo isn't an option".

Mr Kwarteng will say: "You cannot have a strong NHS without a strong economy. You cannot have good schools without a strong economy. You cannot have quality infrastructure without a strong economy.

"With this plan, we are aiming for 2.5% annual trend growth. We did it before. We can do it again."

The Chancellor is expected to set out further details of his reforms, including the so-called "Big Bang 2.0" package of financial regulation, within the coming weeks ahead of a "medium-term fiscal plan" on November 23, which will be accompanied by the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin is "unlikely" to turn to nuclear weapons

Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not acting in a 'rational' way, says Defence Sec

A murder investigation has been launched

Murder probe launched after man shot dead at Celtic FC social club in west Belfast

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York

Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Michael Gove has criticised the mini budget

Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN General Assembly Burkina Faso

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo after coup

Bosnia Election

Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day ahead of the country’s general election

Brazilians vote in highly polarised election

Boyko Borissov

Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

Tropical Weather Florida

US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks in the old main bazaar in Tehran

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

Soldiers loyal to Captain Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

Football fans at a candle-lit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, holds an application for 'accelerated accession to Nato' in Kyiv

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London