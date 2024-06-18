No surgery required for Mbappe after horror broken nose as Euro 2024 future in question for star striker

By Will Conroy

Kylian Mbappe will not require immediate surgery after suffering a broken nose in France’s 1-0 win over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 fixture.

The French Football Federation said a mask would be made for their captain but were unable to confirm whether the forward will be available for their next match against the Netherlands on Friday.

The French superstar, who is Real Madrid-bound, was forced off in the closing stages of Monday’s clash after his nose was struck by Kevin Danso’s shoulder as the pair were involved in an aerial duel.

The FFF said: "He has returned to the base camp of the French team. He will undergo treatment in the coming days, without undergoing surgery immediately.”

Mbappe was taken to Dusseldorf hospital where the break was confirmed.

France manager Didier Deschamps said the captain was “not doing well” adding that “his nose got badly hit”.

He said: “We need to check it out but it seems quite complicated, which is really unfortunate for us. He didn’t get off lightly.”

When asked whether the forward will feature on Friday, he said: "I'm not going to go into hypothesis but the French team with Kylian will always be stronger with him.

"If the news doesn't go along these lines then we will have to fight without him."

After the former Paris Saint-Germain player was forced off, France were looking to replace him with Olivier Giroud but were frustrated as the referee continued play without allowing the substitution to take place.

The French captain took matters into his own hands as he entered the pitch without permission before sitting down to bring the game to a halt and picking up a yellow card in the process.

Mbappe played a key part in the only goal of the game as Max Wober turned the Frenchman’s cross into his own net.

Despite the fact he has not found the back of the net at the Euros, Mbappe has 12 World Cup goals to his name and is crucial to France’s hopes of triumphing in Germany.

Should results at the European Championship go with the world rankings, England would meet France in the semi-finals.

Mbappe had made headlines before kick-off after urging French voters to stand against "extremist" parties after President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election earlier this month.

This was a reaction to the victory of his rival Marine Le Pen's right-wing National Rally in European elections.

Speaking on Sunday ahead of the opening fixture, Mbappe urged young voters to reject "extremists", who he said were "at the gates of power".

He said: "We have an opportunity to choose the future of the country and we have to emphasise the importance of the task.”