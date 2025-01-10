Henry Riley 7pm - 10pm
Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting
10 January 2025, 18:29 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 19:10
LA citizens are being told if they break a night-time curfew order they could be arrested after wildfires have ravaged parts of LA.
There have been reports of "despicable" looters ransacking abandoned properties as residents flee from the fires.
The LA county sheriff has warned anyone who steals will face a fine and possible jail time.
Ten people have died and thousands of acres of land, homes and business have been destroyed.
Firefighters are still struggling to contain the two largest fires, officials said on Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.
The fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighbourhood and close to Ventura County.
President Biden says he's offering California "every federal resource possible" - as the fires enter their fourth day.
Four separate wildfires on Wednesday became six less than 24 hours later, as flames engulfed close to 27,000 acres.
The Palisades fire, the largest, is at 6% containment, while the Eaton fire, the second-largest is at 0% containment, meaning the flames continue to spread freely.
Satellite images, taken on Wednesday, show how the Eaton fire engulfed the star-studded area of Altadena, California, burning entire neighbourhoods to the ground and forcing thousands to evacuate.
What's happening with the fires?
Here's a quick update on which fires are burning, how big they are, and to what level they've been contained.
Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 6% contained
Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained
Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 35% contained
Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained
Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained
"Spare no expense", Biden told California's governor late on Thursday, as he promised to cover "100%" of costs.
The insurance industry is also bracing for major losses - despite many California residents reporting policies that have been cancelled in the months leading up to the blaze.
The frequency of fires in California has left many facing significantly higher payments - with others finding their houses are altogether uninsurable.
Analysts from firms including Morningstar and JP Morgan forecasting insured losses of more than $8bn.
Homes still on fire here in Malibu #palisadesfire pic.twitter.com/UZLRbqMxwR— Liz Kreutz (@LizKreutzNews) January 8, 2025