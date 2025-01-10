Curfew enforced in fire-ravaged areas of LA as police slam 'despicable' looting

A night-time curfew has been ordered tonight in the Palisades and Eaton areas of Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

LA citizens are being told if they break a night-time curfew order they could be arrested after wildfires have ravaged parts of LA.

There have been reports of "despicable" looters ransacking abandoned properties as residents flee from the fires.

The LA county sheriff has warned anyone who steals will face a fine and possible jail time.

Ten people have died and thousands of acres of land, homes and business have been destroyed.

Firefighters are still struggling to contain the two largest fires, officials said on Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

The fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighbourhood and close to Ventura County.

President Biden says he's offering California "every federal resource possible" - as the fires enter their fourth day.

Police say they are now investigating the possibility of arson as another blaze broke out overnight. Picture: Alamy

Wildfire smoke from the Palisades Fire is seen from Santa Monica Pier. Picture: Getty

Four separate wildfires on Wednesday became six less than 24 hours later, as flames engulfed close to 27,000 acres.

The Palisades fire, the largest, is at 6% containment, while the Eaton fire, the second-largest is at 0% containment, meaning the flames continue to spread freely.

Satellite images, taken on Wednesday, show how the Eaton fire engulfed the star-studded area of Altadena, California, burning entire neighbourhoods to the ground and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Satellite images show scale of destruction near Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, California while fires are burning. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Google Maps/Getty

Wildfire smoke and burned houses from the Palisades Fire are seen at dawn. Picture: Getty

What's happening with the fires?

Here's a quick update on which fires are burning, how big they are, and to what level they've been contained.

Palisades Fire: 19,978 acres, 6% contained

Eaton Fire: 13,690 acres, 0% contained

Kenneth Fire: 960 acres, 35% contained

Hurst Fire: 771 acres, 37% contained

Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained



A partly melted car sits near burned-out homes destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. Picture: Getty

Thousands of homes and vehicles have been destroyed. Picture: Alamy

"Spare no expense", Biden told California's governor late on Thursday, as he promised to cover "100%" of costs.

The insurance industry is also bracing for major losses - despite many California residents reporting policies that have been cancelled in the months leading up to the blaze.

The frequency of fires in California has left many facing significantly higher payments - with others finding their houses are altogether uninsurable.

Analysts from firms including Morningstar and JP Morgan forecasting insured losses of more than $8bn.