LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena. Picture: Reuters/AP

By Charlie Duffield

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass has condemned the criminal "predators" attempting to take advantage of California's natural disaster, saying it will not be tolerated.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are four active fires in Los Angeles - down two from earlier.

The current active incidents are the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Kenneth fires.

The earlier fires raging through Los Angeles were Archer and Lidia, which have now been contained.

Three other blazes - Sunset, Woodley and Olivas - had already been contained.

More than 150,000 LA residents are now under strict evacuation orders and others are being urged to stay indoors to avoid smoke amid a health emergency.

The new evacuation orders were issued on Friday night after it emerged that the Palisades Fire in the western edge of the city started heading in a new direction.

It comes as county supervisor Lindsey Horvath told a news conference in Los Angeles that the area has witnessed "another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak".

Read More: Fresh evacuation orders as deadly LA wildfires expand with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears

Read More: LA residents warned to stay inside due to smoke fears as wildfires continue to spread

But striking a more optimistic tone, Bass said: "This tragic event will bring us together. We will stay together. We will get through the fires and we will rebuild our city."

A fire official said the Palisades fire saw a significant flare-up last night, with firefighters subjected to a "relentless air attack".

It now covers 22,660 acres, with containment at 11 per cent.

The Hurst fire stands at 799 acres and is 76 per cent contained.

The Sunset fire has been halted at 42 acres, and is 100 per cent contained.

The district attorney for Los Angeles has also vowed to go after "despicable" looters and scammers.

Nathan Hochman said there were criminals taking advantage of residents at their lowest, who have lost homes and businesses.

Hochman himself has been evacuated and his sister's home burnt down by "apocalyptic" wildfires.

He said: "We're still under active evacuation orders, but the predators who want to take advantage of this, they need to know that this is despicable.

"If they want to engage in these actions, they will be held maximally accountable."

He continued: "As the district attorney of Los Angeles, I have sent an unmistakeably clear message to that: they will be arrested, they will be prosecuted and they will be punished to the full extent of the law.

"It is a warning shot we have sent and unfortunately, over 20 people haven't listened to it so far and been arrested for looting."