La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock
10 October 2021, 16:03
The volcano in La Palma has partially collapsed, making way for a new river of lava and "explosive bombs" of molten rock.
The new lava river engulfed at least four homes overnight, taking the total to 1,186 destroyed buildings according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.
The latest eruption was a result of the north flank of the volcano collapsing, causing new flows.
Canary Islands officials warned of "explosive bombs" of molten lava being launched in the eruption and landing on buildings more than half a mile away.
📍On Friday evening, there was a partial collapse of the north wall of the cone of the #LaPalma volcano with the emission of lava flows in several directions.— Simone O (@SimoneO17561525) October 9, 2021
Time lapse (from 00:00 to 7:00) pic.twitter.com/vOr13tBphP
The collapse was followed by a wave of around 20 tremors on Sunday, the largest measuring 3.8.
The new lava flow has reached temperatures of around 1240 degrees Celsius and rumbling can reportedly be heard across the island.
La lava se mueve a 700m/h en la zona del polígono industrial, a las 13,30 hora canaria / Lava moves at 700m/h at the industrial park zone at 13,30 Canarian time pic.twitter.com/q7TCuYNpef— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 10, 2021
La Palma's volcano first began erupting three weeks ago, and has since engulfed more than 1,200 acres of land.
After the eruption began, 6,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The new lava flows are understood to have affected already-evacuated areas.
There have been no casualties reported in the eruption.