La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock

10 October 2021, 16:03

The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend, triggering new lava flows.
The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend, triggering new lava flows. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The volcano in La Palma has partially collapsed, making way for a new river of lava and "explosive bombs" of molten rock.

The new lava river engulfed at least four homes overnight, taking the total to 1,186 destroyed buildings according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

The latest eruption was a result of the north flank of the volcano collapsing, causing new flows.

Canary Islands officials warned of "explosive bombs" of molten lava being launched in the eruption and landing on buildings more than half a mile away.

Read more: Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

The collapse was followed by a wave of around 20 tremors on Sunday, the largest measuring 3.8.

The new lava flow has reached temperatures of around 1240 degrees Celsius and rumbling can reportedly be heard across the island.

Read more: Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'

La Palma's volcano first began erupting three weeks ago, and has since engulfed more than 1,200 acres of land.

After the eruption began, 6,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The new lava flows are understood to have affected already-evacuated areas.

There have been no casualties reported in the eruption.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MP for Stoke-on-Trent, Jonathan Gullis, has been forced to defend the comments after widespread criticism.

Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'

A 19-year-old man was killed in the double stabbing, while another 19-year-old was injured.

Young man stabbed to death and another injured in double stabbing in Bradford

More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

The Business Secretary told Swarbrick on Sunday he will not be calling for bailouts for UK energy suppliers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'

Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack

Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

Fuel stations and power plants in Lebanon have been forced to close.

Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe

British Airways pilots and crew will stop saying "ladies and gentlemen"

BA tells pilots and cabin crew not to refer to passengers as 'ladies and gentlemen'

Olivier Rousteing shared pictures of himself wrapped in bandages

Designer Olivier Rousteing reveals injuries suffered in fireplace explosion

Boris and Carrie pictured together at the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year

Boris Johnson goes on holiday to Marbella - but is the timing right?

A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas

Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister

Many people have been struck down by a cold as seasonal viruses begin to circulate once more

UK 'floored' by 'worst cold ever' as indoor social mixing surges

Shoppers have been experiencing shortages in recent weeks

Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’

Forensic investigators at the scene in Oxford today

Man, 20, arrested after fatal stabbing in Oxford

Arthur died last year after suffering an 'unsurvivable' brain injury

Father accused of murdering son, 6, threatened to 'take his jaw off', court hears

Police are investigating the triple shooting

Three men shot at barber's shop in east London as police hunt gunman

Latest News

See more Latest News

On September 22 Lebanon's newly formed Government raised prices of gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders by about 20 per cent

Lebanon’s electricity supply shuts off as power stations run out of fuel
Pro-choice campaigners march in Texas earlier this month

Texas abortion ban reinstated by appeal court

The Home Secretary has said she supports the plans for a 888 phone line

Home Secretary backs '888' phone number to keep women safe at night
Factories could be forced to close due to the energy crisis.

Energy crisis: Factory production could come to halt as gas prices soar
Baroness Casey of Blackstock will lead the review.

Sarah Everard: Baroness Casey to lead review into Metropolitan Police
Protesters returned to the roads on Friday.

TfL takes out injunction against eco protesters as M25 chaos continues
Shelves across most supermarkets have been emptied amid the crisis.

One in six Brits unable to buy essential food items amid supply chain crisis
The rules have relaxed for another 51 countries.

UK travel update: Covid advice relaxed for another 51 countries
The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province.

Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills at least 45 people in blast at Kunduz mosque
Insulate Britain protesters block J25 of the M25 this morning.

Eco-mob's M25 protests opposed by almost three quarters of Brits, YouGov poll finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work
Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'
Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month
Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears
Key British industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, industry boss warns

Key industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, expert warns
'Nobody should be bullied at their job': trans activist defends Sussex prof in free speech row

'Nobody should be bullied at their job': trans activist defends Sussex professor
Tom Swarbrick speaks to 2wish

LBC hears from 2wish on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police