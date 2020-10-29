Live

Labour party committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination - anti-Semitism report LIVE

The report has looked at the party's disciplinary processes and response to complaints. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Labour is bracing itself for the result of a human rights investigation into how it has handled the anti-Semitism crisis that has rocked the party.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is set to publish its report into the party's disciplinary processes and response to complaints.

It comes after years of complaints over how allegations of anti-Semitism were dealt with under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said ahead of the release of the report that the anti-Semitism controversy had been a "shameful" period in the party's history.

Follow all the latest updates below: