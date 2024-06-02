General Election LIVE: Labour denies offering peerages to MPs and Sunak promises 100 new GP surgeries

By Jenny Medlicott

Labour has denied offering peerages to left-wing MPs to make way for allies of Starmer, while the Conservatives have vowed to build 100 new GP surgeries.

Several left-wing MPs claimed that after the July 4 poll was announced they had told they would be raised to the House of Lords if they pass up their seats to allies of Sir Keir.

But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC that she had not been made aware of any such deals.

Meanwhile, the Tories have promised 100 new GP surgeries and plan to modernise 150 more if the Conservative party win the next election.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

