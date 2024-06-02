Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
General Election LIVE: Labour denies offering peerages to MPs and Sunak promises 100 new GP surgeries
2 June 2024, 14:06
Labour has denied offering peerages to left-wing MPs to make way for allies of Starmer, while the Conservatives have vowed to build 100 new GP surgeries.
Several left-wing MPs claimed that after the July 4 poll was announced they had told they would be raised to the House of Lords if they pass up their seats to allies of Sir Keir.
But shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told LBC that she had not been made aware of any such deals.
Meanwhile, the Tories have promised 100 new GP surgeries and plan to modernise 150 more if the Conservative party win the next election.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Labour denies claim left-wing MPs 'offered peerages'
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper denied that the Labour party has offered left-wing MPs peerages to stop them standing in the General Election.
Speaking to LBC's Sunday with Lewis Goodall, she said: "Well, look, as you would expect as the shadow home secretary, I don't have any say in appointments or nominations to the House of Lords.
Asked if she personally knew of any deals having been made, Ms Cooper said: "I don't, no."
It comes after several left-wing MPs claimed that after the July 4 poll was announced they had been told they would be raised to the House of Lords if they passed up their seats to allies of Sir Keir.
Sunak attacks Labour's handling of Diane Abbott 'situation'
Speaking at the launch of the Conservative Party campaign bus on Saturday, Mr Sunak hit out at Labour for its back-and-forth on the subject.
Mr Sunak said: "Just see what's happened over this Diane Abbott situation. And it confirms what we know about him: it's that he doesn't stick by anything he says, just constantly changes his mind.
"And it's clear that Angela Rayner is in charge of the Labour Party and not him."
It comes after the Labour leader brushed off questions about Diane Abbot earlier today.
Asked what had changed when he said on Friday the veteran left-winger could stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election, he said: "I dealt with that issue yesterday.
"Today is about taking our argument to the country and getting people back to work."
Read more here: Sunak hits out at Labour’s handling of Diane Abbott row as Starmer insists he ‘dealt with this issue yesterday’
Sunak unveils ‘battle bus’ in north east
Rishi Sunak has unveiled the Conservative Party campaign bus this morning, just hours after Labour launched their own.
Speaking at the event, Mr Sunak said: "It’s only the Conservatives that deliver that economic stability for our country.”
The Prime Minister claimed the “only certainty’ with Labour is they will “run out of money”.
He said this is as clear as "night follows day".
‘We’re not in 1997’, Starmer brushes off snub from group behind New Labour anthem
D:Ream, the pop group behind New Labour’s victory anthem Things Will Only Get Better, told LBC it would snub a request from Sir Keir Starmer if they were asked for permission to use another track.
The group said they were accused of "having blood on their hands" after the UK got involved with the war in Iraq.
Asked about the group’s comments, Sir Keir told LBC: “Well, look, we're not in 1997. We're in 2024.
"The choice before the country is absolutely stark. We've had now 14 years of chaos and division. And if the Tories get back in there's just going to be more of the same.
"We can turn the page, we can start anew rebuild our country with Labour. And we will have a song for that moment if we're privileged enough to come in to serve."
Starmer says Tories’ levelling up plans ‘another unfunded commitment’
It comes after the Conservatives unveiled a pledge to invest £20 million each in 30 towns across the UK if elected.
Sir Keir claimed that the Tories are “preying on people’s hopes” with “another unfunded commitment”.
He added that the Tories are "shredding their economic credibility, they cannot be trusted with the finances of the economy".
Starmer compares bus launch to Tory defections
The Labour leader made a joke about Tory defections at the event on Saturday.
Sir Keir said: “All week she's [Angela Rayner’s] been showing me photographs of her bus, and now I've come to see this fantastic bus.”
He then quipped, comparing the bus to Tory defectors, you wait for one “for ages” and then “three come along all at once”.
The Labour leader then continued on the election: “A choice before the country - a clear choice. More chaos and division with the Tories after 14 years of failure, more of the same - or change, hope, turn the page and re-build with Labour."
‘UK is crying out for change’, shadows chancellor says
Handing over to Ms Reeves, the shadow chancellor said at the bus launch: “I will never play fast and loose with the public finances in the way the Conservatives have done.”
She repeated the Labour line “stability is change”.
Labour unveils ‘battle campaign bus’ in London
Speaking from Uxbridge, Sir Keir Starmer attended the launch alongside Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.
Ms Rayner told the crowd: "I'm going to really enjoy being out and about up and down the country on our bus.
"We want to send a message to the people of this country - we are a changed Labour Party, in the service of working people.
"And we will never ride high and roughshod on the economy."
Liz Kendall tells LBC she won’t apologise for Labour ‘putting in tougher, higher standards’
Speaking to LBC’s Matthew Wright, the Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions was asked if she would be thrilled to see Diane Abbott represent Hackney East again.
Ms Kendall replied: “It's not for me to be thrilled or not thrilled. She's free to go forward and let me just let me just say this, I apologise to no one for Labour putting in place new, tougher standards, higher standards.
“If we want to serve this country, if we want to make the changes that we are putting forward, people have got to know our candidates are of the highest possible standard. That's what this has all been about. And I for one will not apologise for that.”
It comes after Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Friday that Ms Abbott is “free” to stand as a Labour candidate in the General Election.
It follows reports that she had been barred from standing after having the whip restored.
Read more here: Diane Abbott 'free' to stand as Labour candidate in General Election, Keir Starmer confirms
The Conservatives and Labour to launch campaign ‘battle’ buses
Both parties are due to send off their campaign buses on Saturday, with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer expected to give a speech at their respective launches.
Sir Keir is due to speak from west London, while Rishi Sunak is expected to speak at the launch in the north east.