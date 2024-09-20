Labour councillor caught ‘covered in lipstick’ inside illegal sex den promoted to council leader

20 September 2024, 06:03 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 06:06

By Danielle de Wolfe

Brent Carter, 52, is now set to lead Merthyr Tydfil Borough Council in south Wales, nine years after being caught red handed in the raid.

Councillor Carter became leader of the authority on Wednesday, after a group of independent councillors lost their majority following a by-election defeat.

Mr Carter, who was a labour councillor at the time, was found in the backstreet brothel in 2015 after the force raided the address.

Details of the incident only coming to light two years later in September 2017, when Leon Hall, the pimp in charge of the illegal sex den, appeared in court to face the charges against him.

Brent Carter, 52, is now set to lead Merthyr Tydfil Borough Council in south Wales, nine years after being caught red handed in the raid. Picture: Merthyr Tydfil Borough Council

Police said that condoms and lubricating gel were discovered on the floor at the address during the raid.

The brothel, overseen by Hall, was staffed by Eastern European women, who were reportedly able to keep two-thirds of the money they earned.

During the trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court, Councillor Carter – who was a Labour councillor at the time – was found “covered in lipstick” inside the property.

The raid took place after residents on the street complained about the round-the-clock activity taking place at the terraced house.

The activity is said to have caused a nuisance for over a year, leaving locals in “distress”, with Hall given a 10-month suspended sentence for running the brothel.

Residents say it is now “highly embarrassing” that Mr Carter is leading the council.

After the case it was ruled by an ombudsman that there was no evidence the Councillor had brought his office or authority into disrepute – “as opposed to bringing himself personally into disrepute”.

In a statement issued by Merthyr Tydfil Borough Council, Councillor Carter said: “I appreciate the concern raised by some members of the community regarding my past.

MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - 16th March 2020 - Merthyr Tydfil Council building.
MERTHYR TYDFIL, WALES - 16th March 2020 - Merthyr Tydfil Council building. Picture: Alamy

“As the newly elected Leader of the Council, I understand the importance of upholding the values and reputation of our town as I have lived in Merthyr all my life; and I can honestly say that I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“The support received by my family, friends and constituents, who have from 2008, trusted me with their vote, has been overwhelming.

“I want to assure everyone that I am fully committed to serving with integrity and dedication.

It is important that residents know that I have learned from my past experiences and have worked hard to grow and evolve as a person.”

It comes just months after a Labour councillor was suspended after telling counter-protestors in Walthamstow to "cut all the throats" of "fascists".

