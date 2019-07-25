If Labour Want To Force Pre-Brexit Election, They Have To Do It TODAY

25 July 2019, 10:04

Will Jeremy Corbyn put in a motion of no confidence in the new Prime Minister
Will Jeremy Corbyn put in a motion of no confidence in the new Prime Minister. Picture: PA

Labour have to put in a motion of no confidence in the government TODAY if they want to force a General Election before the Brexit deadline.

Jeremy Corbyn has said that Labour will place a confidence motion "at a time that suits us".

But due to the impending summer recess, if they want an election ahead of the 31st October Brexit deadline, then today (25th July) is the final time he can do it.

This graphic from the House of Commons library explains the timings.

The deadlines in having a pre-Brexit election
The deadlines in having a pre-Brexit election. Picture: House of Commons library

If the motion is tabled today, it will be debated and voted on by MPs on the first back back after the summer recess on 3rd September.

A 14-day cooling off period follows and if MPs haven't passed a subsequent motion of confidence within that time, then a General Election is triggered early.

The earliest that election could be held if 24th October, just one week before the Brexit.

Boris Johnson, who has promised the UK will leave the EU by 31st October "no ifs or buts", makes his first Commons Statement as Prime Minister this morning.

Jeremy Corbyn will then be allowed to respond. All eyes will be on the Labour leader to see if he pushes for an election before Brexit.

