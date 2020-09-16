Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer 'relieved' after his child's covid test is negative
16 September 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 12:06
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "pleased and relieved" that a coronavirus test result for one of his children had come back negative
The Labour leader posted online: "I'm very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.
"Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test."
Angela Rayner took PMQs in Mr Starmer's place after he withdrew due to coronavirus self-isolation guidelines.
