Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer 'relieved' after his child's covid test is negative

16 September 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 16 September 2020, 12:06

Sir Keir Starmer was forced to self-isolate after a member of his family showed symptoms
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to self-isolate after a member of his family showed symptoms. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "pleased and relieved" that a coronavirus test result for one of his children had come back negative

The Labour leader posted online: "I'm very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.

"Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test."

Angela Rayner took PMQs in Mr Starmer's place after he withdrew due to coronavirus self-isolation guidelines.

This story is being updated

