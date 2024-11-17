Labour 'set to strike Italy-style migrant deals' in new bid to stop small boat Channel crossings

17 November 2024, 00:06

Labour are preparing a series of deals with countries like Kurdistan and Vietnam to deter migrants from crossing into Britain illegally, reports claim.
Labour are preparing a series of deals with countries like Kurdistan and Vietnam to deter migrants from crossing into Britain illegally, reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour are preparing a series of deals with countries like Kurdistan and Vietnam to deter migrants from crossing into Britain illegally, reports claim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wants to emulate deals that Italy struck with countries which sees millions given to incentivise them doing more to stop small boats.

Ms Cooper is discussing deals with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of Iraq, Turkey, and Vietnam, according to the Sunday Times.

Read More: Moment locals explode in fury as they are told migrants will get 'free private healthcare' at public meeting

Read More: Smugglers thrive on closed borders—Starmer’s plan falls short without safe routes for desperate migrants

The deal comes after Sir Keir Starmer met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome weeks ago.

Yvette Cooper MP - Home Secretary - leaving Downing Street after a cabinet meeting on the morning of Rachel Reeves's first budget. 30th October 2024
Yvette Cooper MP - Home Secretary - leaving Downing Street after a cabinet meeting on the morning of Rachel Reeves's first budget. 30th October 2024. Picture: Alamy
A view of small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants to cross the Channel at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.
A view of small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants to cross the Channel at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ms Meloni's right-wing government has succeeded in reducing the number of migrants reaching Italy.

Her interior ministry has reported a 62 per cent fall in arrivals over the first seven months of 2024.

A source told the Sunday Times: “The assessment made after that trip was that Kurdistani nationals monopolise every part of the journey made by small boat migrants from the procuring of the craft to putting people on the boats on the beaches in France.”

More than 33,000 people have made the crossing from France into Britain on small boats in 2024 so far.

The total is the second-highest yearly number of arrivals.

The year has also been the deadliest on record.

68 people are known to have lost their lives in the Channel since January 1.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Trump names oil exec climate sceptic Chris Wright to lead Department of Energy

London, UK. 16 November 2024 Walkers on Wimbledon common, south west London on a cold day as temperatures start to drop .

'Arctic blast' to hit Britain as snow to bring the beginning of winter

Chinese President Xi has told Joe Biden that his country is ready to work with Donald Trump after the President-Elect threatened to impose tariffs on the rival superpower.

Xi tells Biden that China is ready to work with Trump after President-Elect threatened tariffs on rival

Israeli troops captured a strategic hill in the southern Lebanese village of Chamaa, about three miles from the Israeli border, early on Saturday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli troops reach deepest point into Lebanon before being pushed back by Hezbollah militants

A woman found dead in a car boot in east London has been named as 24-year-old Harshita Brella.

Woman, 24, named after body found in car boot in east London sparking multi-force murder investigation

The Love Island couple split in the summer, with Molly-Mae describing their breakup as 'very sad'

Molly-Mae Hague breaks her silence on 'really sad' breakup from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury

Liam Gallagher has sent Oasis fans into overdrive - after pranking them with a cryptic tweet ahead of the band's reunion.

Definitely, Definitely: Liam Gallagher pranks Oasis fans with cryptic tweet

Peoples Republic of China Flag, Chang' An, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China, Asia

School knife attack kills 8 and injures 17 others in eastern China

The commercial airport was hit by a bullet at Dallas Love Field Airport

Passenger plane struck by bullet close to the cockpit as it prepared to take off from the airport

Breaking News

Woman's body found in car boot in east London as two police forces launch murder investigation

Christmas main square in Bratislava

Europe’s cheapest city for a festive Christmas market break revealed

Zelensky believes Trump will help to resolve the war with Russia

Ukraine-Russia war will 'end sooner' once Trump becomes president, Zelenskyy says

Jon Kenny passed away aged 66

Tributes pour in as Father Ted star Jon Kenny dies aged 66

Indian firefighters battle a blaze - FILE

Ten newborn babies die as fire erupts in Indian neonatal ward

Some Porsche 718 models are reportedly affected by the fault.

Porsche recalls nearly 1,000 cars amid risk of 'wheels falling off'

RMT Union said they will strike in a dispute over working practices

Rail infrastructure workers set to stage 24-hour strike on Saturday over working practices dispute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teachers have been left to wash students' uniforms amid 'hygiene poverty' crisis

Teachers forced to wash school students' uniform and install washing machines in schools due to 'hygiene poverty'
Farmers descended on Labour's Welsh conference to protest a rise in inheritance tax.

Farmers descend on Welsh Labour conference to protest Keir Starmer appearance as PM defends budget decisions
Unhealthy food is increasing pressure on the NHS, according to a new report

UK's 'staggering' addiction to 'junk' food 'costs £268bn a year' as pressure mounts on the NHS
Barristers for Mrs Rooney and Mrs Vardy have returned to the High Court

'She always wanted my life': Rebekah Vardy slams Coleen Rooney ahead of I'm A Celeb launch

Russia launched a wave of missiles strikes at Ukraine overnight.

Russia launches wave of drone strikes at Ukraine as Zelenskyy says Scholz-Putin call opened 'Pandora's box'
Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Donald Trump names Karoline Leavitt as youngest-ever White House press secretary

Jake Paul beat retired pro Mike Tyson in their fight on Friday.

YouTuber Jake Paul defeats 58-year-old former boxing champ Mike Tyson in Texas clash

Trump's aide Stephen Moore has said the UK should align itself with the US on trade rather than pursuing closer ties with the “socialist model” of the EU

Trump aide urges UK to embrace free market over 'socialist' EU - despite banking boss's call to 'rebuild relations'
The cow was airlifted out of a swimming pool

Udder chaos as pregnant cow lifted to safety by firefighters after falling into swimming pool
All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Justin Welby's son breaks silence on former Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation following damning review into abuse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News