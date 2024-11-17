Labour 'set to strike Italy-style migrant deals' in new bid to stop small boat Channel crossings

Labour are preparing a series of deals with countries like Kurdistan and Vietnam to deter migrants from crossing into Britain illegally, reports claim. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Labour are preparing a series of deals with countries like Kurdistan and Vietnam to deter migrants from crossing into Britain illegally, reports claim.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wants to emulate deals that Italy struck with countries which sees millions given to incentivise them doing more to stop small boats.

Ms Cooper is discussing deals with Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of Iraq, Turkey, and Vietnam, according to the Sunday Times.

The deal comes after Sir Keir Starmer met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Rome weeks ago.

Yvette Cooper MP - Home Secretary - leaving Downing Street after a cabinet meeting on the morning of Rachel Reeves's first budget. 30th October 2024. Picture: Alamy

A view of small boats and outboard motors used by people thought to be migrants to cross the Channel at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ms Meloni's right-wing government has succeeded in reducing the number of migrants reaching Italy.

Her interior ministry has reported a 62 per cent fall in arrivals over the first seven months of 2024.

A source told the Sunday Times: “The assessment made after that trip was that Kurdistani nationals monopolise every part of the journey made by small boat migrants from the procuring of the craft to putting people on the boats on the beaches in France.”

More than 33,000 people have made the crossing from France into Britain on small boats in 2024 so far.

The total is the second-highest yearly number of arrivals.

The year has also been the deadliest on record.

68 people are known to have lost their lives in the Channel since January 1.