Moment locals explode in fury as they are told migrants will get 'free private healthcare' at public meeting

Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A public meeting has exploded into chaos after locals were told that migrants were going to receive free private healthcare.

Altrincham residents were left furious after they were told that asylum seekers staying at Cresta Court Hotel would be contracted with a "private doctors' system".

The meeting was called by Trafford Council in Greater Manchester to discuss residents' concerns last week.

But it soon descended into chaos when Conservative group leader Nathan Evans revealed the plans.

It comes after the hotel was turned into migrant accommodation for around 300 men - resulting in thousands of bookings being cancelled without warning.

"They're contracted with... a private doctors' system," Councillor Evans told residents.

"[That's what] my understanding is. It's not a statement of fact. That should mean they won't be putting weight on our local [health services]."

There is a legal requirement for migrants to be provided with healthcare treatment.

Cover for those staying at the Cresta Court will be provided by GTD Healthcare - known as GoToDoc - which said it had been commissioned by the NHS and would not be providing private care.

Cllr Evans said at the meeting that he had only just found out the healthcare plan had been contracted out and accused Labour of a "wall of silence" over the situation.

He also said that he did not support single male migrants being housed at the hotel, pinning it on a "ministerial decision", but said it "keeps them out of our doctors" surgeries.

A GTD Healthcare spokesperson said: "With regards to the provision of NHS services at Cresta Court Hotel, I can confirm that GTD healthcare is in discussions with commissioners at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care Board and local primary care providers regarding healthcare support over the winter period."

Despite not being part of the NHS, GTD healthcare provides NHS-commissioned services.

Chief officer for commissioning at NHS Greater Manchester, Rob Bellingham, said: "We have a duty to secure the provision of safe and appropriate NHS care for people while their asylum claims are being managed.

"NHS Greater Manchester has made arrangements with a local primary care provider to ensure asylum seekers who have arrived very recently receive the immediate care they need."