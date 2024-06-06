Labour 'to help 80,000 people buy property' with permanent mortgage guarantee, and vows to build 1.5 million homes

6 June 2024, 22:42

Keir Starmer has vowed to get more people onto the housing ladder
Keir Starmer has vowed to get more people onto the housing ladder. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour has said it will help 80,000 people buy homes over the next five years with a permanent mortgage guarantee scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The party said its 'freedom to buy' scheme would replace an existing mortgage guarantee programme that is due to run out in a year's time.

Labour said the existing scheme has never been properly integrated into the wider mortgage landscape by lenders, and is considered "peripheral".

It comes as part of a broader housing offering to voters, which includes a pledge to build 1.5 million homes over the next five years, a promise to give local people a chance to buy new homes near them first, a tax on foreign buyers, and reforming compulsory purchase rules.

Labour leader Sir Keir warned: "A generation face becoming renters for life."

Read more: The Tories are wrong on property taxes - the next government should abolish stamp duty and reform absurd council tax

Read more: Jeremy Hunt challenges Keir Starmer not to raise property taxes as row over public finances rumbles on

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

He added: "My parents' home gave them security and was a foundation for our family. As prime minister, I will turn the dream of owning a home into a reality.

"Our changed Labour Party will be on the side of the builders not the blockers, to get Britain building again.

"My Labour government will help first-time buyers onto the ladder with a new Freedom to Buy scheme for those without a large deposit, and by giving them first dibs on new developments."

Labour said its proposed mortgage guarantee scheme would have "the state acting as guarantor for prospective homeowners who struggle to save for a large deposit".

Property analyst explains why she wants 'Help to Buy' scheme to return

They added that it would be "a permanent product", in contrast with the current programme, which comes to a close at the end of June next year.

The scheme as it currently exists allows mortgage lenders to buy a guarantee on part of mortgages. That means that if the lender repossesses a property, ministers would compensate some of its losses.

The Treasury says the current mortgage scheme is meant "to increase the appetite of mortgage lenders for high loan-to-value lending" - in essence meaning that buyers need to put up less cash to buy their home.

Labour sources have said they will "work with lenders and industry on increasing uptake" of the permanent scheme, if they are able to form a government next month.

Starmer has vowed to build more houses
Starmer has vowed to build more houses. Picture: Alamy

Labour has also pledged to "reintroduce housing targets", fast-track planning permissions on brownfield land and prioritise "grey belt" building to meet its 1.5 million home target.

Conservative Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wrote an article on Wednesday accusing Sir Keir of "playing the public for fools".

Mr Hunt said his new "Family Home Tax Guarantee" is a commitment "not to increase the number of council tax bands, undertake an expensive council tax revaluation, or cut council tax discounts", and to not increase the rate or level of stamp duty which buyers pay when they purchase property.

He wrote: "I am throwing down the gauntlet to (shadow chancellor) Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer to join us in this pledge.

"This isn't party political point-scoring. I actually want to see the Labour Party say they will put families first and higher taxes second."

Mr Hunt added: "Families need to have the peace of mind that the Government will not spring surprise tax rises on them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

US to send new £175m military aid package to Ukraine, officials say

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Mike Lynch leaving a building in a blue suit

Tech star Mike Lynch acquitted of fraud in £8.6bn deal with Hewlett Packard

Rishi Sunak's comments have been criticised

Statistics watchdog criticises Conservative claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, second left, are welcomed by French President Emanuel Macron, right, and his wife Brigitte Macron, at the international ceremony at

Macron says France will provide Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft

Steve Bannon

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon ordered to begin serving prison sentence by July 1

England fans celebrate after their side's first goal scored by Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021

'Don't be a d***': Germany warns England football fans not to sing 'Ten German Bombers' chant at Euro 2024

Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Boeing’s astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Widow of Beau Biden gives evidence in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Exclusive
Dr Michael Mosley may have fainted and fallen off a cliff

Missing TV doctor Michael Mosley 'may have fainted and fallen off a cliff' while hiking on Greek island, LBC told

Edinburgh will be the opening show for the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylormania rises as pop superstar Taylor Swift set to kick off UK leg of record-breaking Eras Tour in Edinburgh

Steve Bannon sits in a courtroom with his hands folded in front of a desk mic

Steve Bannon must surrender to prison to start contempt sentence, judge says

David Phillips of the IFS says the next government should abolish stamp duty and re-evaluate council tax bands

The Tories are wrong on property taxes - the next government should abolish stamp duty and reform absurd council tax

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry gets green light to appeal High Court ruling over police protection in UK

Joe Biden has warned of isolationism on the 80th anniversary of D-Day

'Isolation is not the answer', Joe Biden warns, as world leaders gather to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

President Joe Biden delivers a speech

Biden calls for solidarity with Ukraine at D-Day event near beaches of Normandy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon

Police find body in search for two-year-old boy Xielo Maruziva, who fell into a river in February
Hamish Marr died while trying to rescue troops at Dunkirk in 1940. Andrew Marr has shared his story for the first time

Today on D-Day’s 80th anniversary I remember my uncle Hamish who died bravely during WWII, writes Andrew Marr
Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire have missed out

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire left out of England squad as Gareth Southgate drops seven for Euro 2024
Elon Musk's Starship returns to Earth as NASA says flight as 'another step closer' to returning man to the Moon - then Mars

One large step: Elon Musk's Starship returns to Earth without exploding bring a return to the Moon closer
Polish troops guard the metal barrier border with Belarus

Poland’s military says soldier stabbed at the border with Belarus has died

Anthony Stocks, 54, from Oxfordshire, was found guilty of a number of offences including attempted murder and rape

Man who pushed child, who discovered sexual abuse, off 100ft cliff guilty of attempted murder
Rex Heuermann at Suffolk County Court

Suspect in Long Island serial killings charged over deaths of two more women

SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight

SpaceX’s Starship rocket makes its fourth test flight from Texas

Eastenders actor known for playing gang lord who caused havoc in Peggy Mitchell's The Queen Vic dies after short illness

EastEnders actor known for playing gang lord who caused havoc in Peggy Mitchell's Queen Vic dies after 'short illness'
King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he is ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'
Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit