Labour MP forced to apologise after posting picture of Rishi Sunak holding fake pint

Rishi Sunak was at the Great British Beer festival. Picture: Number 10

By Kieran Kelly

A Labour MP has apologised after posting a doctored image of Rishi Sunak holding a poorly-poured pint.

Karl Turner, Labour MP for East Hull, shared an image of Mr Sunak pouring a pint at the Great British Beer festival, alongside a woman looking on disapprovingly.

A number of people used Mr Turner's post to criticise the prime minister's pint-pouring skills, though it has since emerged the image shared had been doctored.

The real image shows Mr Sunak poured a pint with a more reasonable head. The woman in the background had also been altered.

The image was digitially-altered. Picture: Number 10

The Secretary of State for Science Michele Donelan led calls for Mr Turner to remove the image, calling it "desperate stuff from Labour".

"In the era of deepfakes and digitally distorted images, it’s even more important to be able to have reliable sources of information you can trust," she wrote.

Read More: Rishi Sunak branded a 'liar' by A&E doctor after PM tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting list rocketing up

Read More: Rishi Sunak insists 'small businesses are booming' after resident tells him four closed in his constituency last week

"No elected member of parliament should be misleading the public with fake images. This is pretty desperate stuff from Labour."

Mr Turner has since apologised for posting the image, telling Sky he was "sorry for inadvertently sharing an image which apparently turns out to have been fake".

In the era of deepfakes and digitally distorted images, it’s even more important to be able to have reliable sources of information you can trust. No elected member of parliament should be misleading the public with fake images. This is pretty desperate stuff from Labour... https://t.co/vUdlrdgWLv — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) August 2, 2023

"How on earth could I possibly know that the image wasn't real?," he added.

"It certainly looks real and struck me exactly as what you would expect of the PM."

Mr Turner has not deleted his post.

Fellow Labour MP Darren Jones has also jumped to his defence, echoing Mr Turner's defence that he could not have known it was fake.

"The real question is: how can anyone know if a photo is a deepfake?" he said.

"I wouldn't criticise Karl Turner for sharing a photo that looks real to me.

"What is your department doing to tackle deep fake photos, especially in advance of the next election?

"Let's have that discussion."