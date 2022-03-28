'I thought I was dying': Labour MP Dawn Butler taking time off after cancer diagnosis

28 March 2022, 12:19 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 12:21

Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer
Dawn Butler has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Labour MP Dawn Butler has announced she is taking time away from work, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former minister thought she was going to die after her "shock" diagnosis with the "the dreaded C-word".

The 52-year-old Labour MP said the cancer was caught early after attending a routine check up and she expects to make a full recovery.

"A mammogram saved my life," she said. "Without a mammogram, my cancer wouldn't have been discovered."

Ms Butler described the moment she discovered her diagnosis, "The first thing I thought was 'I'm dying'... I've probably got 24 hours to live," she told the BBC.

In a statement, the Brent Central MP said she needs to take time off to recover fully after already under going surgery to removed the cancerous cells.

Read more: Moment Denzel and Bradley Cooper calm down Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Read more: Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

The MP went on: "Everything stood still as it does when you hear the dreaded C-word - it is a shock but an early diagnosis means that it is something that I will get through and over. The NHS has caught my cancer early, the operation was a complete success and I will make a full recovery.

"However, I now have to take time off work for my recovery. Everyone who knows me knows that I am a workaholic and I love what I do - but unless I listen to medical advice and recover well, I will not be able to give my best.

"I would like to thank Parliament, the Labour Party, local members and my team for their support throughout." Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the party will be supporting Ms Butler following the diagnosis.

Read more: David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Read more: Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

He tweeted: "Dawn, your bravery, strength and determination shine through.

"I am sorry you're going through this, but know that I, and the whole party, are behind you."

Ms Butler concluded her statement by thanking the NHS and its "amazing workers".

While receiving treatment at the Royal London Hospital she said she had seen "first-hand how the NHS is under enormous pressure".

She added: "The Royal London seemed full, people were waiting on chairs in A&E for beds, the staff were exhausted in the NHS and many were suffering from PTSD.

"Covid-19 has taken a lot out of them.

"So many people have missed appointments (many through no fault of their own), results are delayed and operations postponed.

"If we are to show our appreciation for the amazing NHS workers and rebuild our health service then we need to properly invest in the NHS, both structurally and in the very people who keep it functioning."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 'ploughperson's' has replaced the 'Ploughman's' at The Tors pub in Devon.

Ploughman's lunch is cancelled: Backlash after 'woke pub' rebrands it as Ploughperson's

Will Smith danced the night away at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, not long after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith gets jiggy with it at Oscar party hours after slapping Chris Rock

Sir Keir Starmer has said "too many people" are "intolerant" of transgender issues

Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Exclusive
Sir Keir said there are "practical reasons" that won't allow him housing a Ukrainian refugee.

Sir Keir says he can't offer his home to a Ukrainian refugee for 'practical reasons'

Exclusive
David Cameron said Boris Johnson is doing the 'right things' regarding Ukraine and that Putin has made Russia 'a pariah state'

Cameron: Putin needs to get the message - he's turned Russia a pariah state

The Duke of Cambridge could have gone further in condemning slavery, Sir Keir Starmer said

William 'could have gone further' in condemning slavery, says Sir Keir Starmer

Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper stepped in to comfort Will Smith at the Oscars

Moment Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper calm Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock

Exclusive
David Cameron's mother Mary has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

David Cameron opens up to LBC about his mum's 'tragic' Alzheimer's diagnosis

Concert For Ukraine.

Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Will Smith tearfully apologised after smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Oscars smackdown: Will Smith apologises after slapping Chris Rock over jibe about wife

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit-Jeff Carson

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Israel Palestinians

Gunmen kill two people in central Israel attack

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky says Ukraine would consider neutrality

Virus Outbreak China

Much of Shanghai locked down as mass Covid-19 testing begins

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader vows to develop more powerful weaponry

Hadera shooting

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week
Naftali Bennett

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process
China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police