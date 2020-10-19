Breaking News

Labour MP Yasmin Qureshi hospitalised with coronavirus

Yasmin Qureshi is the MP for Bolton. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Shadow International Development Minister Yasmin Qureshi is in hospital with coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

Ms Qureshi has been the MP for Bolton South East in Greater Manchester since 2010.

The Labour shadow minister said she showed symptoms two weeks ago and was self-isolating but was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia over the weekend.

She wrote on Facebook: “Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for COVID-19, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

“I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after 10 days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

“I'm being very well looked after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital. They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.

“Although I am currently in hospital, my staff are continuing to work as normal – if you have any issues that you need help with, please get in touch by contacting the office.”

Thank you for all the kind wishes. Please see my Facebook page for a statement on my current health.



I would like to reiterate my thanks to the hospital staff for the care I am receiving. https://t.co/6HUMKtthtf — Yasmin Qureshi MP (@YasminQureshiMP) October 19, 2020

Labour leader Sir Keir tweeted: "My thoughts are with my friend [Yasmin] who has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19."My thanks go to the staff caring for Yasmin at the Royal Bolton Hospital, along with NHS staff across the country who are on the frontline against Covid-19."

Her colleague Toby Perkins wrote: "Get well soon my friend and colleague.⁩ Her statement is typical of her sense of responsibility and instinctive obligation to her constituents."

Greater Manchester Conservative MP James Daly, said: "I'm extremely sorry to hear of the hospitalisation of Yasmin due to Covid-19.

"Sending my thoughts to Yasmin, her family and friends and hoping for a very speedy recovery."

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone added: "Sending my love and best wishes to [Yasmin] and her family! Power to your elbow, Yasmin! Get better soon."

Tory MP for Guildford Angela Richardson added: Very sorry to hear of the hospitalisation of [Yasmin] due to Covid-19. My thoughts with her and her family and friends for a speedy recovery."

My thoughts are with my friend @YasminQureshiMP who has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.



My thanks go to the staff caring for Yasmin at the Royal Bolton Hospital, along with NHS staff across the country who are on the frontline against Covid-19. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 19, 2020

It comes as the dispute over which tier of restrictions Manchester should be placed under continues to build.

On Friday, Boris Johnson said during a press conference that he may "need to intervene" in the region if a decision cannot be met.

Mayor Andy Burnham is standing firm against the government, saying he does not want the region to enter Tier 3 without the 80 per cent furlough scheme being reinstated in the region in order to help the low paid and struggling businesses.

He told a press conference that the places that will be closed under Tier 3, pubs, betting shops and gyms, "are places where people are on low wages".

However, Business Secretary Alok Sharma told LBC that Andy Burnham must "come to the table and reach agreement with the government".