Labour Peers Quit Party Over Anti-Semitism Row

Three Labour peers have quit the party over its handling of "institutional anti-Semitism".

In a letter to the Shadow Leader of the House of Lords, former General Secretary Lord Triesman said he had taken the "painful decision" to resign from the Labour whip with "immediate effect".

The Labour peer cited anti-Semitism had "become clearer in the top leadership" and the party's governing body, the National Executive Committee.

"Anti-Semites are shielded and solid and serious Party members are thrown out unceremoniously," his letter said.

"And each new manifestation is followed by a grim parade of social media messages directed as Jewish Party members."

Lord Triesman also said the party is "no longer a safe political environment" for Jewish people or other opponents of anti-Semitism, and hit out at the party's leader Jeremy Corbyn for not ever making the 'right judgement call'.

"My sad conclusion is that the Labour Party is very plainly institutionally anti-Semitism, and its leader and his circle are anti-Semitic in having never once made the right judgement call about an issue reflecting deep prejudice," he said.

The damning letter finished: "We may one day be the Party of anti-racism once again, but it certainly isn't today."

Two other Labour peers, former President of the Royal College of Physicians Lord Turnberg and former Labour Health Minister Lord Darzi, have also resigned the party whip.

The resignations come just a day ahead of a BBC Panorama documentary titled 'Is Labour Anti-Semitic?' that sparked a row over the party's use of non-disclosure agreements.

