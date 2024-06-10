Exclusive

Labour plan to give all primary school children free breakfasts - but shadow schools minister doesn't know how many

10 June 2024, 08:24

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Shadow Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell | 10/06/24

By Kit Heren

Labour have said that they will turn empty classrooms into 3,300 nurseries and give all primary schoolchildren free breakfasts, as part of a plan to turn childcare around.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But Labour's shadow schools minister Catherine McKinnell appeared not to know how many breakfasts this would entail on Monday morning.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms McKinnell said that around one in seven primary school children currently take part in 'breakfast clubs'. She added that Labour would fund the expansion by "clamping down on tax dodgers".

But asked how many breakfasts would be provided under the Labour plan, Ms McKinnell said: "I don't have that figure to hand," although she maintained the figure had been costed by her party.

Ms McKinnell said the aim of the scheme was to improve school attendance and attainment, and that it would save parents around £400 per year.

Elizabeth, year 4 student from Hollydale Primary School in London attends their breakfast club
Elizabeth, year 4 student from Hollydale Primary School in London attends their breakfast club. Picture: Alamy

"This would provide that extra opportunity for children to be in the school environment, and to have that softer start to the day, and also get children in on time and ready to learn," she said.

"We think that every child deserves that best start in life," she added.

It comes on the same day that Labour announced its nursery expansion scheme, which it said would create 100,000 nursery places and cost about £40,000 per classroom. Sir Keir Starmer's party said this would be paid for by the plan to introduce VAT on private schools.

The number of children in nursery and primary school is set to fall in the next few years, freeing up space.

James O'Brien compares attitudes towards poverty and VAT on private school fees

Sir Keir said: "Childcare is critical infrastructure. It's vital for children's opportunities, and essential for a stable economy.

After 14 years of Conservative government, too many children are starting school already behind, and too many parents are being held back from fulfilling their career ambitions. This election is about change.

"Labour will roll up our sleeves and take the tough decisions needed to support parents' progression, improve kids' life chances and ultimately, drive growth.

"We will create the childcare places needed to turn the page, and rebuild Britain."

The announcement was met with a cautious welcome by commentators and industry experts.

Catherine McKinnell
Catherine McKinnell. Picture: Alamy

The Institute for Fiscal Studies' associate director Christine Farquharson said: "By far the biggest choice Labour has made on childcare was the decision to sign up to the hugely ambitious expansion of funded childcare entitlements that the current Government has introduced.

"By contrast, the plans announced today to pay for the conversion of 3,300 primary school classrooms (going spare because of falling pupil numbers) may nudge the market in a different direction - but certainly won't transform it.

"Targeting provision at childcare 'deserts' could help to expand access to childcare in under-served areas - but a sensible plan would take into account the likely local demand for childcare, not just the (lack of) supply."

People in the childcare and education industries said the plan was a good idea, but needed to be matched by a proper workforce strategy.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Ronan, director of the Early Education and Childcare Coalition, said: "Labour's commitment to increasing the number of places is the right one, however if you boost places you have to also boost staff numbers, so underpinning its plan for reform must be a new workforce strategy that will attract more people into the sector and see early years professionals receive the pay, conditions and respect they deserve."

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "There is certainly a clear logic in using free space in primary schools to expand nursery provision.

"It is positive to see that Labour have made clear that schools that wish to do this will be able to access the necessary funding. Having the right space is one part of the picture, and it will be equally important that there is a strong focus on attracting more people into the early years workforce."

Conservative Treasury minister Laura Trott said: "HM Treasury officials have found Labour's policy costs four times more than Labour claims - that means new tax rises to pay for it.

"Not only have Labour admitted their schools' tax raid will mean "larger classes" in state schools which will damage children's futures, this unfunded policy is part of Labour's £38.5 billion black hole requiring £2,094 of tax rises on every working family."

Labour have denied they will implement £2,000 of additional taxes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident took place in a quiet street in West Yorkshire

Man 'armed with handgun' dies after ten-hour police siege in quiet residential street in Leeds

Rishi Sunak has said he won't quit and the election is not a foregone conclusion

Carry on campaigning: Rishi Sunak vows to 'fight on' and says he won't quit despite polling - and D-Day fiasco

A dragon boat is paddled

Dragon boat racing puts modern twist on an ancient tradition

Pipes (left) and Elbie

Millions of cat owners face £500 fine from today if animal is not microchipped - with 2.2 million still unchipped

Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit

Sudanese paramilitary group looted Darfur hospital, aid group says

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

A balloon on a field

South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

Harry Dunn family's family are 'shocked and upset' that their families US killer will not attend his inquest

Harry Dunn's family 'shocked and upset' after learning their son's US diplomat killer will not attend his inquest

Dr Michael Mosley died on the island of Symi

Inside the search for Dr Michael Mosley on Greek island, as key questions about his death remain unexplained

Donald Trump points at a crowd

Trump complains about teleprompters at scorching Las Vegas rally

Bayo Alaba, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Southend East and Rochford

Tories accused of 'smearing' Labour candidate and veteran who parachute jumped in D-Day anniversary fundraiser

Geri said “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell” in the clip for Dior

Geri Halliwell reverts to her maiden name in Dior video amid Christian Horner scandal

Police Minister says there are record numbers of police officers.

Eight thousand new neighbourhood police will be ‘dedicated’ to their local areas, says policing minister Chris Philp

Boarded up window outside the consulate

Australian PM urges activists to ‘turn heat down’ after US consulate vandalised

Major hospitals in London were hit by a cyber attack earlier this week on pathology partner Synnovis

NHS launches urgent appeal for O blood-type donors after cyber attack on London hospitals

Ed McGuinness; new ‘constituency home’ turns out to be AirBnB listing

Tory candidate’s new ‘constituency home’ turns out to be AirBnB listing

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wreckage of a bus at the bottom of a gorge

At least nine dead after suspected militants fire at Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Macron calls snap French election and Belgian PM to quit after right-wing gains across Europe in EU vote
European Election Italy

Italy’s prime minister gets domestic and European boost from EU election win

Mideast US Blinken

Antony Blinken returns to Middle East as Israel-Hamas ceasefire hangs in balance

Suella Braverman says the Conservatives should welcome Nigel Farage

Suella Braverman says Conservatives should 'welcome' Nigel Farage to 'unite the right'

Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found

Dr Michael Mosley's body 'found 100m from safety', as last hike revealed, with wife Clare saying 'he nearly made it'
The birth mother who abused brave Tony Hudgell and left him a double amputee is back in prison after "having a relationship with a sex offender".

Cruel birth mother who left Tony Hudgell needing double amputation back in prison over relationship with sex offender
European Election France

Macron dissolves French parliament and calls snap election after EU vote defeat

Supporters of French far-right National Rally react at the party election night headquarters in Paris

Far-right gains in EU elections deal stunning defeats to Macron and Scholz

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit